LOUISVILLE — IU Southeast swept a doubleheader from host Spalding on Sunday evening.
The Grenadiers won the first game 5-2 before taking the six-inning nightcap 12-3.
In the opener, Ashtyn Sharp's three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning gave IUS a lead it would never relinquish. Ellie Jackman and Dallas Henderson added RBI-singles in the sixth inning for the Grenadiers, who tallied 12 hits.
Jackman and Maddie Probus each had three hits apiece, while Kaitlyn Flowers had two, including a double.
Meanwhile Hannah Ogg improved to 7-1 in the circle. The junior right-hander gave up one hit while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings.
In the second game, IU Southeast scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Henderson, Probus, Jackman, Brooklyn Gibbs and Kelsey Warman had two hits apiece to lead the Grenadiers' 14-hit attack. Warman had a pair of doubles, while Gibbs tripled and Probus hit a home run.
Gibbs also picked up the win in the circle. The freshman right-hander allowed one hit while walking two and striking out five in three innings to improve to 9-0.
IUS (19-2-1), which has won 12 in a row, is off until visiting Kentucky State on March 18.
