NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast swept a doubleheader from visiting St. Mary-of-the-Woods on Wednesday at the Koetter Sports Complex.
The Grenadiers won the first game 4-3, before taking the second 5-3.
In the opener, a pair of IUS pitchers — Brooklyn Gibbs and Graci Cornett — combined to limit the visitors to three hits. Gibbs, a freshman right-hander, gave up three earned runs on three hits while walking five and striking out one over five innings to improve to 6-0 on the season. Cornett, a freshman right-hander, pitched two perfect innings to notch her first save.
At the plate, Kaitlyn Flowers, Maggie Lubbehusen and Reecie Gilliam had two hits apiece to lead the Grenadiers.
In the second game, two more IUS pitchers — Hannah Ogg and Gabby Mahoney — combined to hold the Pomeroys to a trio of hits. Ogg, a junior righty and the River States Conference's reigning Pitcher of the Week, yielded on earned run on three hits while striking out eight over six innings to improve to 5-1 on the season. Mahoney allowed two unearned runs while walking one in one inning in the circle.
Natalie Schapker led the Grenadiers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Ashtyn Sharp added a triple and a pair of RBIs for IUS.
IU Southeast (13-2-1) hosts Huntington for a doubleheader that's scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday.
