NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast swept a doubleheader from visiting Grace on Saturday. The Grenadiers won the first game 6-1 and took the second 3-0.
The opener, Kaitlyn Flowers had two hits and two RBIs while Ashtyn Sharp tallied two hits and scored twice to lead IUS at the plate. In the circle, Hannah Ogg picked up the victory. She allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out two in six innings.
In the second game, Graci Cornett and Brooklyn Gibbs combined to hold the visitors to two hits in the shutout victory. Cornett allowed just two hits in five innings en route to the victory, while Gibbs fanned one over the final two frames to notch the save. Sharp had two hits to lead the way for the Grenadiers, who scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.
On Sunday, IUS split a doubleheader with St. Francis (Ill.). The Grenadiers won the first game 2-1 before falling 6-2 in the second.
In the opener, Gibbs tossed a complete-game three-hitter to lead IUS to victory. The freshman right-hander yielded one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out six.
Sharp led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run.
In the second game, St. Francis' Bridget McDermott gave up just three hits to hand the Grenadiers their first loss of the season.
IUS (7-1) next hosts Calumet College of St. Joseph in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
