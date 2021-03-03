NEW ALBANY — The host IU Southeast softball team split a doubleheader with fifth-ranked Marian on Wednesday.
In the opener, the 24th-ranked Grenadiers scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 6-1 win.
In IU Southeast's big first frame, Ellie Jackman and Madeline Probus each had RBI singles, then Macie Zink was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 3-0. Erin Templeman followed with a pinch-hit, two-run single and Brooklyn Gibbs capped off the inning with sacrifice fly to right.
That was more than enough for pitcher Hannah Ogg, who earned the complete-game win. She yielded one unearned run on six hits while striking out six in seven innings.
Dallas Henderson led IUS at the plate, going 3-for-4, while Gibbs had a pair of hits.
In the second game, Marian starter Jaylah Guilliam held the Grenadiers to three hits while the Knights broke open a tie game with three runs in the fourth inning before adding two more in the sixth.
IU Southeast (7-1) next hosts Siena Heights in a doubleheader that's set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
