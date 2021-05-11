IU Southeast will head to Columbia (Mo.) College in the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round, and the Grenadiers will face a familiar foe in their first game.
The Grenadiers (45-16) are the No. 3 seed in the bracket and will face No. 2 seed Marian on Monday to open the double-elimination tournament. This is the sixth tournament appearance for the Grenadiers.
IU Southeast hosted the Knights on March 3 and defeated Marian 6-1 in the first game of a doubleheader before the Knights took the second by the same score. In the first game, IUS starter Hannah Ogg got the complete-game win and allowed one unearned run on six hits while striking out six. In that game, Dallas Henderson was 3-for-4 and Erin Templeman drove in two.
IUS and Marian also faced off in the 2019 Opening Round in Springfield, Mo. The Knights defeated the Grenadiers twice, but needed 14 innings to beat them 2-1 to open the tournament. Later, Marian eliminated IUS 5-2.
The Knights (45-13) qualified for the tournament as the regular-season champions of the Crossroads League. This is their seventh tournament appearance.
The No. 1 seed in the bracket is host Columbia. The seventh-ranked Cougars (34-5) went undefeated in American Midwest Conference play and were the league's regular-season champs. This is the sixth appearance for Cougars in the tournament.
The No. 4 seed is Mount Mercy (Iowa), which is making its first appearance in the NAIA Tournament. The Mustangs (33-14) are the Heart of America Conference Tournament champions.
The 40-team field is comprised of 32 automatic qualifiers and eight at-large berths. The 19 conferences receive one berth per six teams and two berths per 10 teams. The at-large teams were determine by the NAIA Softball National Selection Committee.
The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 40th annual NAIA Softball World Series, which will be played May 27 through June 2 in Columbus, Ga. The double-elimination national championship will take place at the South Commons Softball Complex.
