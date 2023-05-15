BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — Kira Baker tossed a no-hitter to lead host, and No. 7, Baker (Kan.) to a 3-0 win over IU Southeast 3-0 in the first game of the 2023 NAIA Opening Round on Monday at Cavaness Field.
Top-seeded College of Idaho defeated fourth-seeded Valley City State (N.D.) 4-1 in the second game of the day.
The Grenadiers (33-18) will face the Vikings (28-22) at 3:30 today in an elimination game of the four-team event.
In the opener, Baker retired the first 14 batters she faced until she hit Brynlea Bennett with two outs in the fifth inning. That was the only thing that kept Baker, who struck out 10, from a perfect game.
The game was scoreless for the first three frames.
IU Southeast starting pitcher Madison Wathen worked out a jam in the bottom of the first, when Mary Grace Hess singled and moved to third on consecutive wild pitches. However, Wathen got a strikeout and foul out to end the inning before pinch-runner Alaina Winzeler was caught stealing to end the inning.
The Wildcats (45-9) got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning, when Makayla Akin doubled just inside the left-field line and Savannah Bray followed with a two-run home run to center.
Baker added to its lead when Akin hit a solo homer to center to extend the lead to 3-0.
Wathen (15-7) went toe-to-toe with Kira Baker (22-1) as the Wildcats capitalized on a missed location in the fourth and a couple of close pitches that extended an at-bat in the sixth.
The Floyd Central graduate allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking three and fanning four over six innings.
Akin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.