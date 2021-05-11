Joe Witten head shot

Joe Witten

Joe Witten (IU Southeast): The New Albany resident is in his eighth season as head coach of the softball team. Last Thursday, Witten was named the RSC Coach of the Year by his peers. During the regular season, Witten guided the Grenadiers to a 42-14 record, including 22-4 in the RSC. At the time, IUS was receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 and had won the RSC West Division title.

