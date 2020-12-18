WILMORE, Ky. — David Burton tallied a team-high 22 points to lead the IU Southeast men's basketball team to a 96-81 win at Asbury (Ky.) in River States Conference action Thursday night.
It was the Grenadiers' final game before IUS begins a one-month shutdown of all of its athletic programs today.
John Kinnaird Jr. (20) and Glenn Hill (18) combined for 38 points off the bench for the Grenadiers (2-4, 2-0), who fell behind 22-10 before outscoring the Eagles 41-21 over the final 10 minutes of the first half.
The Grenadiers shot 51 percent from the field, and were 5-of-9 (56 percent) from 3-point range, in the first half.
IUS held Asbury at bay the rest of the way.
Hill also snared 10 rebounds for the Grenadiers, who had a 40-39 advantage on the backboards.
Jocobi Hendricks added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for IUS, which forced 21 turnovers while committing only seven itself.
IU Southeast's next scheduled game is Feb. 2 at Brescia (Ky.).
IUS SOFTBALL RSC FAVORITE
The IUS softball has been tabbed as league favorite in the 2021 River States Conference Softball Coaches' Preseason Poll. The Grenadiers received seven of the 10 first-place votes to total 79 points, four more than Rio Grande (Ohio).
IUS is slated to return all nine starters and its top two starting pitchers from a squad that started the 2020 campaign 19-2-1 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.
IU Southeast was among teams "receiving votes" in the NAIA Softball Top 25 before the 2020 season was cut short in the second week of March. RSC play had not begun at the time the pandemic hit. The last time an RSC Softball Championship was conducted, IU Southeast won the title as the 2019 conference champions as the Grenadiers battled for three-straight wins (including two extra-inning wins over regular season champion Rio Grande) on the final day of the tournament to claim the championship.
In a shortened 2020 campaign, the Grenadiers were 19-2-1 and hit .348 on the season. Maggie Lubbehusen hit .406 and Ashtyn Sharp hit .389 as the duo led the Grenadiers with 21 hits apiece. The two returning starting pitchers, Brooklyn Gibbs and Hannah Ogg, combined for a 16-1 record with ERAs of 1.73 and 1.46, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.