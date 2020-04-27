Playing guard for an undersized IU Southeast women’s basketball team this past season, Ariana Sandefur often had to battle against some bigger, stronger, more formidable frontlines.
Now she’s doing work on the frontline of a different kind, helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as a member of the Indiana Air National Guard.
“We were called up to provide support and to assist the hospitals and communities that have been greatly affected by COVID-19,” Sandefur, who is a member of the National Guard's Fatality Search and Recovery Team, said.
The 22-year-old Sandefur has been in the Indiana Air National Guard for almost 2 1/2 years.
“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a part of something that was bigger than me. I wanted to serve,” she said last week.
Something else that has been a part of Sandefur’s life just as long is basketball.
“Growing up, basketball was always a huge part of my life,” she said. “Basketball has taught me so many things about myself and the person I want to be and life in general. … The things I learned through sports — leadership goals and drive and determination and success — came through playing basketball. I don’t think I’d ever have the confidence to be the leader I am if not for basketball.”
The graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville, which is northeast of Indianapolis, came to IUS to continue her basketball career.
As a freshman the 5-foot-9 Sandefur played in 29 games, starting one, and averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds for the Grenadiers.
As a sophomore, she played in all 30 games, starting one, while averaging 2.6 points and two rebounds. It was a difficult year off-the-court for Sandefur, though, due to the sudden death of her older brother, Justin, who at one time had wanted to be a Navy SEAL. Sandefur was similarly drawn to the military and was in the process of signing up for the National Guard when her brother passed away. After taking some more time to think about her decision, Sandefur made a commitment. In June of 2018, after completing her sophomore year, she went through basic training.
“I took a leap of faith and it has been the best decision I have ever made, by far,” Sandefur said. “When I’m with the military I feel like I’m the best me.”
Sandefur returned to IUS in the fall and that winter became a full-time starter for the Grenadiers, averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while also honoring her commitment to the Indiana Air National Guard.
“The professors at IUS have been nothing but supportive and understanding,” she said. “[IUS head] coach [Robin] Farris and [assistant] coach Nicole [Ambrose], and the whole athletic department, they worked with me throughout my entire athletic career. I had to miss workouts and open gyms and I had to miss classes, but my coaches and professors have been 100 percent supportive. It’s made a huge difference in my life.”
This past season Sandefur, averaged nine points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting a team-best 87.5 percent from the free throw line for the Grenadiers, who tied for first in the River States Conference West Division. She helped IUS reach the RSC Tournament final, tallying a team-high 23 points in a 96-95 victory over Rio Grande (Ohio) in the semifinals. Three nights later, though, Ohio Christian clipped the Grenadiers 95-82 in the championship game.
"She’s just a special human being," IUS athletic director Joe Glover said of Sandefur. "She’s got a bright future, I can’t wait to see what she does. She’s already doing great things now. As a basketball player she amazed us on the court, now she’s really amazing us with everything she’s doing for our state and then hopefully for our country."
Just a couple weeks after that RSC Tournament loss, everything changed.
Sandefur was doing a pair of internships when she was activated by the National Guard.
“It was like, ‘Hey, pack your bags and be here at 7 a.m.,'" she recalled being told.
Sandefur reported to her base in Terre Haute and then was shipped to a location that she can’t divulge.
“My days usually consist of waking up early, going and getting metrics done and heading out to different missions that help support the communities of Indiana,” she said. “As a member of the Fatalities, Search and Recovery Team, we have a lot of responsibilities that I unfortunately cannot go into. Although I’m not home right now, I am just very happy where I am and there’s nothing more that I’d rather be doing during this tough time than serving my state and my country.”
Normally this would be Finals Week at IUS, but Sandefur, who is a double-major in criminal justice and psychology, has completed her coursework. After all this is over, she hopes to go into the FBI, CIA or Secret Service. Until then, though, she's relishing her current role.
“It’s very rewarding,” Sandefur said. “It can be a tough job at times, putting yourself in harm's way, but there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing right now. It’s the only thing that I can think of wanting to do. To help the state of Indiana get back on its feet and take charge of this pandemic so everybody can go back to their normal routine. It’s a great feeling to be a part of that.”
