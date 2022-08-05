Michelle McCutcheon is a Hall of Famer.
The former New Washington basketball standout was recently announced as a member of the Murray State Racers’ Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
McCutcheon arrived in Murray in 1987 as Michelle Wenning after achieving All-State honors at New Wash. She left, in 1991, as one of the Racers’ all-time greats on the hardwood.
McCutcheon made an immediate impact for Coach Bud Childers at Murray. As a freshman she shot what was then a single-season-record 58.3 percent from the field en route to being named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s All-Frosh team.
She went on to earn All-OVC honors in all four seasons, becoming just the second Racer to do so.
McCutcheon’s name is etched throughout the Murray State record book.
She’s still the only player in Racer history to lead in the team in rebounding for four consecutive seasons.
McCutcheon appeared in 116 games and scored 1,724 points, which still ranks sixth all-time in program history, for Murray. She scored in double digits in 94 of those games.
McCutcheon recorded 45 career double-doubles, which still ranks second all-time at MSU, and her career field-goal percentage of 56.1 was No. 1 at MSU for 17 seasons until it was finally topped in 2007.
McCutcheon, a former basketball and volleyball coach who is still a teacher at New Wash, is the seventh player from women’s basketball to be elected to the MSU Hall of Fame.
McCutcheon and her seven fellow inductees will be honored Nov. 11-12 during Hall of Fame Weekend at Murray State. There will be a dinner on Nov. 11, then the class will be recognized at a football game and men’s basketball game the following day.
