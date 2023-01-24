LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two former local basketball stars are among the 10 who will be inducted into the Bellarmine University Athletic Hall of Fame in March, the school announced Monday.
The pair are former New Albany standout Braydon Hobbs and former Jeffersonville star Jeremy Kendle, both of whom were vital members of the Knights' NCAA Division II national championship men's basketball team in 2011.
Hobbs has the distinction of being Bellarmine's lone National Player of the Year, earning the recognition in 2012, when he was also named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the year. The point guard, who is also the only Knights' athlete to have his jersey retired, was a two-time All-American (2011 and 2012), the 2009 GLVC Freshman of the Year. He is currently playing professionally in Germany.
Kendle was a two-time All-American (2011 and 2012) and the 2011 GLVC Player of the Year. The guard was the Knights' top scorer on the 2011 title team and ranks fifth all-time in career points (1,792) at BU. Kendle is currently a professional player, and trainer, in Australia.
Joining Hobbs and Kendle will be Ally Foster (softball), Emily Frith (women's cross country/track and field), Mary Beth Gorham Spivey (women's soccer), Angela Hapner Musk (women's cross country/track and field), Meghan Jones (women's track and field), Chris Striegel (men's cross country/track and field), Michael Thompson (baseball) and Dillon Ward (lacrosse).
The late Jack McGetrick, who helped found and was the first-ever head coach of the Bellarmine lacrosse program, will enter as a "Legends" member of the Hall of Fame, whose most recent class was selected by committee vote.
The 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for March 25 on the BU campus in Frazier Hall. Details of the event, including ticketing, will be announced in the near future.
