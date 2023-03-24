COLLEGE SPORTS: Hobbs, Kendle set to enter Bellarmine Athletic Hall of Fame together

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, especially given saturated soils. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&