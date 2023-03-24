COLLEGE SPORTS: Hobbs, Kendle set to enter Bellarmine Athletic Hall of Fame together

It seems only fitting that Braydon Hobbs and Jeremy Kendle will go into the Bellarmine University Athletic Hall of Fame together.
After all the former New Albany and Jeffersonville boys’ basketball standouts helped lead the Knights to the NCAA Division II men’s national championship in 2011.
“They are Bellarmine basketball,” Knights head coach Scott Davenport said Friday afternoon.
Hobbs and Kendle will be formally inducted into the BU Hall tonight.The dinner and program are slated to start at 7 p.m. at Frazier Hall.
However neither Hobbs nor Kendle will be able to attend due to their professional hoops obligations in Germany and New Zealand, respectively.
Even though they won’t be there in person, Hobbs and Kendle will be there in spirit, according to their former coach.
“It’ll be a special night,” Davenport said. “I wish they could be here in person, to be able to hear them speak. I have no chance of getting through it (though). I have no chance with it not becoming emotional, just because they are examples of what coaching should be about. There’s not an ounce of entitlement in either one of them, they’re appreciative. And that goes back to the families and parents.”
Hobbs has the distinction of being the only Knights’ athlete to have his jersey retired and is Bellarmine’s lone National Player of the Year, earning the recognition in 2012, when he was also named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the year. He was also a two-time All-American (2011 and 2012) and the 2009 GLVC Freshman of the Year.
Hobbs is currently in his 11th year of playing overseas. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound point guard has seen action in 24 games this season for Braunschweig, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top tier pro league in Germany.
So far this season, Hobbs is averaging 12.2 points, six assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 28.8 minutes per game while shooting 46.9 percent from 2-point range, 38 percent from 3-point range and 90.3 percent from the free throw line.
Kendle, meanwhile, was a two-time All-American (2011 and 2012) and the 2011 GLVC Player of the Year. The guard was the Knights’ top scorer on the 2011 title team and ranks fifth all-time in career points (1,792) at BU. Kendle, who is also a trainer and coach, is currently playing in New Zealand.
“They have been incredible representatives of this program. They’ve never said ‘No,’” Davenport said of Hobbs and Kendle. “What really separates them, it’s what separates all great people who are not just great, but who become extraordinary. Braydon and Jeremy made everybody around them better, everybody. That’s why they are extraordinary.”
In addition to Hobbs and Kendle, another former local high school standout athlete will be inducted into the BU Hall of Fame tonight.
Former Floyd Central track & field star Meghan Jones, whose career at Bellarmine spanned through 2015, was a three-time All-American and three-time GLVC Track Athlete of the Year for the Knights. She earned 11 All-Region laurels and was a 13-time GLVC champion, including seven individual titles.
Joining Hobbs, Kendle and Jones will be Ally Foster (softball), Emily Frith (women’s cross country/track and field), Mary Beth Gorham Spivey (women’s soccer), Angela Hapner Musk (women’s cross country/track and field), Chris Striegel (men’s cross country/track and field), Michael Thompson (baseball) and Dillon Ward (lacrosse).
The late Jack McGetrick, who helped found and was the first-ever head coach of the Bellarmine lacrosse program, will enter as a “Legends” member of the Hall of Fame, whose most recent class was selected by committee vote.