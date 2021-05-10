CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The 18th-ranked IU Southeast baseball team won three straight elimination games to win the River States Conference Tournament.
The Grenadiers beat Point Park (Pa.) twice Monday, including 8-2 in the winner-take-title final at VA Memorial Stadium, to follow up their regular-season league championship with the tournament one as well.
IUS won its first two tournament games before losing 6-4 to Point Park in its first game Saturday. The Grenadiers then bounced back to outlast Asbury (Ky.) 6-5 in 11 innings later in the day to earn a spot in the final of the double-elimination tourney.
IUS then topped Point Point 3-1 Monday morning to force a winner-take-all final. In that game, the Grenadiers led 3-0 after three innings before the Pioneers tallied twice in the fourth to get within one. IUS, however, scored a single run in the fifth frame before adding four insurance runs in the ninth.
Four players — Drew Hensley, Marco Romero, Derek Wagner and Jacob Scott — had two hits apiece for the Grenadiers. Ben Berenda drove in three runs while Romero knocked in a pair. Meanwhile, Hensley scored three times while Woeste and Romero touched home twice.
They provided more than enough offense for five IU Southeast pitchers. Starter Cade Reynolds picked up the win on the mound. The freshman allowed two unearned runs on three hits while striking out five over six innings. Four relievers — Trevor Reynolds, Lane Oesterling, Jacob Frankel and Brenden Bube — then combined to allow three hits while walking two and striking out three over the final three frames.
IUS (45-14) and Point Park (37-14) both advance to the NAIA Opening Round of the national tournament. They’ll find out who, and where, they’ll play at 5 p.m. Thursday.
RED STORM OUTLASTS IUS IN RSC FINAL
VIENNA, W.V. — Top-seeded Rio Grande (Ohio) held off No. 2 seed IUS 6-5 in Saturday’s winner-take-all final of the RSC Tournament.
IUS won its first tourney game Friday, beating Carlow (Pa.) 8-0 before losing 6-2 to Rio Grande later in the day. The Grenadiers bounced back Saturday, outlasting West Virginia Tech 5-4 in nine innings — thanks to Madeline Probus’ walk-off home run — before beating the Red Storm 4-3 to force a winner-take-title final of the double-elimination tournament at Jackson Memorial Park.
In the championship game, Rio Grande led 3-0 after three innings before IUS rallied. The Grenadiers eventually tied it up with three runs in the top of the sixth. The Red Storm, however, plated the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Both Rio Grande (45-14) and IUS (45-16) advance to the NAIA Opening Round of the national tournament. They’ll find out who, and where, they’ll play at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
