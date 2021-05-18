KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Another day, another walk-off win for the IU Southeast baseball team.
Tuesday, Marco Romero's solo home run in the bottom of the ninth gave the second-seeded Grenadiers a 4-3 win over No. 1 seed, and No. 1-ranked, Tennessee Wesleyan in a 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round winners' bracket game.
IUS (47-14) advances to today's 2:30 p.m. championship game of the double-elimination tourney. If the Grenadiers lose against the to-be-determined opponent, a winner-take-all final will be played Thursday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The dramatic victory came one day after Brody Tanksley's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave IU Southeast a 10-9 walk-off win over Warner (Fla.) in its first game of the tourney.
Tuesday, Tanksley's RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning helped the Grenadiers take the early lead against the Bulldogs.
Tennessee Wesleyan battled back to tally two runs in the top of the third before IUS evened it up on Tanksley's solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Bulldogs retook the lead with a run in the sixth before the Grenadiers tied it up again on John Ullom's RBI-triple in the seventh.
It remained 3-3 until the bottom of the ninth. New pitcher Irving Martin struck out Tanksley to start the frame before getting ahead of Romero 0-1 before the junior outfielder blasted his next offering over the right-field fence.
SOFTBALL
GRENADIERS ADVANCE TO FINAL
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Freshman Erin Templeman's solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning gave third-seeded IU Southeast a 1-0 win over top-seeded, and seventh-ranked, Columbia (Mo.) in an elimination game of the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
The Grenadiers (47-17) will face fourth-seeded Mount Mercy (Iowa) at 1 p.m. today in the championship game of the double-elimination tourney. If IUS wins that game it will have to beat the Mustangs again to earn a trip to the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga.
IU Southeast won its opening game of the tournament, blanking Marian 4-0 Monday night thanks to Macie Zink's three-run home run and a strong pitching performance by Hannah Ogg, who allowed five hits while walking two and striking out four in the complete-game shutout.
Mount Mercy then outlasted IUS 1-0 Tuesday morning before the Grenadiers rebounded with a dramatic win over the Cougars.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth, when Templeman blasted the first offering from Alyssa Roll over the left-field fence for the win.
Brooklyn Gibbs picked up the win in the circle. The freshman allowed four hits while walking three and striking out five in the complete-game effort.
