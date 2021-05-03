Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.