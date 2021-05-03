Fresh off a dominating run through the league’s regular season, the IU Southeast baseball team is the No. 1 seed in this week’s River States Conference Tournament.
The Grenadiers, who went 26-1 in the RSC during regular-season play, are scheduled to face sixth-seeded Midway (Ky.) at 11 a.m. Thursday morning in the first game of the six-team, double-elimination tournament in Chillicothe, Ohio. Play continues Friday and Saturday. The final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday with a second championship game, if necessary, at 3 p.m.
IUS (40-13), which is ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Top 25, has already earned an automatic berth to the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round after winning the RSC regular-season title.
The Grenadiers won their first 17 league games before losing the second game of a doubleheader at Point Park (Pa.) on April 10. They then won their final nine RSC contests, capped off by Sunday’s 12-7 win at Brescia (Ky.).
IUS has been led this season by senior infielder Matt Monahan, who is hitting .428 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 58 runs.
Hunter Kloke is the team’s ace on the mound. The junior left-hander is 8-1 with a 3.23 earned-run average in 11 starts. In 53 innings pitched he has allowed 26 runs (19 earned) on 56 hits while walking 16 and striking out 48.
Meanwhile, the IUS softball team team is the No. 2 seed in the RSC Tournament, which is scheduled to run Thursday through Saturday at Jackson Memorial Park in Vienna, W.V. Rio Grande (Ohio) is the top seed in the double-elimination tourney.
The Grenadiers (42-14, 22-4) will take on the winner between Carlow (Pa.) and Asbury (Ky.) at 10 a.m. Friday in their first game.
The final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, a second championship game will be played 30 minutes later.
IUS has been led this season by Hannah Ogg and Brooklyn Gibbs. Ogg, a junior right-handed pitcher, is 28-9 in the circle with a 1.36 ERA. In 200 1/3 innings pitched, she has allowed 45 runs (39 earned) on 150 hits while walking 18 and striking out 213. Gibbs, a freshman pitcher-outfielder, is hitting .400 at the plate. In the circle, she sports an 8-2 record with a 1.70 ERA. In 66 innings pitched, she has allowed 20 runs (16 earned) on 46 hits while walking 33 and striking out 52.
