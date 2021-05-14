The IU Southeast baseball and softball teams both begin play Monday in the NAIA National Championship Opening Rounds.
The 15th-ranked IUS baseball team is the No. 2 seed in the Kingsport (Tenn.) Bracket. The Grenadiers (45-14) will face third-seeded Warner (Fla.) (33-21) at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the second game of the double-elimination tourney that is scheduled to continue through Thursday, if necessary. Northwestern Ohio (29-17) will take on Mt. Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) (32-19) at 11 a.m. in the opener. Top-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan (51-4), which is also the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25, will face the winner of the first game around 6 p.m. Monday in the third contest.
The top-seeded Bulldogs swept IUS in a three-game series in Cartersville, Ga. in February. Tennessee Wesleyan topped the Grenadiers 10-9, 17-1 and 11-1 in those contests.
The Grenadiers are led by River States Conference Player of the Year Matt Monahan. The senior infielder, who didn’t play in the RSC Tournament, hit .428 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 55 RBIs during the regular season. The pitching staff is led by junior left-handers Hunter Kloke (9-1, 2.87 earned-run average) and Trevor Reynolds (8-1, 2.96 ERA).
The nine Opening Round champions will join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 64th annual Avista NAIA Baseball World Series, which is scheduled to be played May 28 through June 4 in Lewiston, Idaho.
Meanwhile the IUS softball team is the No. 3 seed in the Columbia (Mo.) Bracket. The Grenadiers (45-16) will face second-seeded Marian (45-13) at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the first game of the four-team, double-elimination tourney that is scheduled to continue through Wednesday. Top-seeded Columbia (34-5), which is ranked seventh nationally, will take on Mount Mercy (Iowa) (33-14) in the second game.
IU Southeast host the Knights in a doubleheader back on March 3. The Grenadiers won the first game 6-1 at the Koetter Sports Complex. Marian, however, took the second contest by the same score. That was also the first loss of the season for IUS, which won its first seven games.
The Grenadiers are led by RSC Pitcher of the Year Hannah Ogg. The junior right-hander is 29-12 in the circle with a 1.68 ERA. In 224 2/3 innings, Ogg has recorded 234 strikeouts.
The 10 Opening Round champs will advance to the 40th annual NAIA Softball World Series, which is scheduled to be played May 27 through June 2 in Columbus, Ga.
