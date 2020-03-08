NEW ALBANY — The IU Southeast baseball team completed a three-game sweep of Ohio Christian in River States Conference action Saturday.
The 22nd-ranked Grenadiers topped the Trailblazers 16-4 in the first game and 19-6 in the second of two seven-inning contests at the Koetter Sports Complex.
In the opener, IUS broke a 4-4 tie with a 10-run fifth inning en route to victory.
Trevor MacDonald led the Grenadiers' 13-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two singles, a triple and four RBIs. His three-run triple was the big blow in the fifth.
Marco Romero, Jake Scott, Santrel Farmer and Daunte Decello added two hits apiece. Romero doubled twice and scored twice while Scott hit a three-run homer. Decello and Alec Saulman both had a pair of RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for starting pitcher Chas Adams. The sophomore left-hander allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out three in five innings to improve to 3-0 on the season.
In the second game, IU Southeast scored 15 runs in the first two innings on the way to a 13-run victory.
Clay Woeste led the Grenadiers' 16-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a single, double, home run and four RBIs.
Romero, John Ullom, Brody Tanksley and Scott added two hits apiece. Tanksley, who had a pair of doubles, drove in three runs. Tyler Mills and Decello added two RBIs each.
They provided plenty of offense for starter Trevor Reynolds. The junior left-hander allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits while walking one in four innings to improve to 3-0 on the season.
IUS (16-1, 6-0) hosts Aquinas College (Mich.) at noon today.
SOFTBALL
IUS SWEEPS IU SOUTH BEND
NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast swept IU South Bend in a Saturday doubleheader at the Koetter Sports Complex.
The Grenadiers topped the Titans 4-2 in the first game and 2-1 in the second.
In the opener, Kelsey Warman's two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie and helped IUS to a seven-inning victory.
Maggie Lubbehusen added a pair of hits for the Grenadiers, who finished with six.
Hannah Ogg picked up the victory in the circle. The junior right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out nine in the complete-game victory.
In the second game, Dallas Henderson's two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted IU Southeast to its 10th straight victory.
The Floyd Central graduate finished 2-for-3 at the plate, as did Ashtyn Sharp, who also scored one of the Grenadiers' runs.
In the circle, Brooklyn Gibbs notched the victory to improve to 8-0. The freshman right-hander allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out one in 2 2/3 innings of relief of starter Graci Cornett.
IUS (17-2-1), which played a doubleheader at Spalding on Sunday evening, is off until visiting Kentucky State for a March 18 doubleheader.
