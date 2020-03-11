COLUMBIA, Ky. — The IU Southeast baseball team lived up to its new ranking Wednesday, rallying for an 11-7 win at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).
The Grenadiers, who checked in at No. 12 — a 10-spot rise — in the new NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released earlier in the day, dug themselves out of an early 3-1 hole en route to their sixth straight victory.
Clay Woeste, Derek Wagner and Tyler Mills led IU Southeast’s 15-hit attack with three apiece. Woeste went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs while Wagner was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Mills was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Brandon Hubbard added two hits and two RBIs while Macro Romero also drove in a pair of runs for the Grenadiers, who tied the game at 3-all in the top of the third then broke open a 4-4 deadlock with a five-run fifth inning.
The Blue Raiders plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth to get within 9-7, but IUS added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
Conner Burnett, the third of IU Southeast’s seven pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one in three innings. Brenden Bube notched his second save of the season, allowing one hit while walking one in the final 1 2/3 innings.
The Grenadiers (18-1) return to River States Conference play this weekend with a three-game series against Point Park (Pa.). The series starts at 5 p.m. Friday at the Koetter Sports Complex.
TEAMS WITH LOCAL TIES WIN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teams with local ties won their first-round games in the 29th annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship tournament Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Holy Cross College, which is coached by Providence alum Mike McBride, outlasted Indiana Tech 60-56 in the first game of the 32-team, single-elimination tourney. Larenzo Moore had a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) to lead the Saints to victory.
Holy Cross (27-6), which is the No. 3 seed in the Liston Bracket, will face second-seeded Southern Oregon (24-7) at 9:30 a.m. EDT Friday morning in the second round.
Meanwhile Marian University, which features Floyd Central graduate Luke Gohmann, topped Keiser (Fla.) 71-60 in its first-round game.
Gohmann, a sophomore swingman, had seven points, nine rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes off the bench for the Knights, who received a team-high 21 points from Cameron Wolter.
Marian (25-7), which is the No. 2 seed in the Naismith Bracket, will face either Antelope Valley (Calif.) or Washington Adventist (Md.) at 2:45 p.m. EDT Friday in a second-round game.
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), which is led by former Christian Academy standout Nic Reed, faces Lincoln (Ill.) at 1 p.m. EDT today. The Tigers (30-3) are the No. 1 seed in the Cramer Bracket.
