KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The IU Southeast baseball team is headed to the World Series.
The second-seeded, and 15th-ranked, Grenadiers outslugged top-seeded, and top-ranked, Tennessee Wesleyan 16-10 in the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round championship game Wednesday afternoon.
With the win IUS (48-14) clinched its first-ever trip to the NAIA World Series, which will take place May 28 through June 4 in Lewiston, Idaho.
The Grenadiers' first two triumphs in Kingsport came on walk-off home runs, but that wasn't the case Wednesday.
IU Southeast rode a pair of six-run innings and a 20-hit performance to its sixth straight victory, and its second in a row over the Bulldogs (53-6).
The Grenadiers took the early lead with two runs in the top of the first and another in the second. Wesleyan scored once in the bottom of the second before plating four in the third to take a 5-3 lead. It was short-lived, however.
IUS scored six times in the fifth inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The Grenadiers added another run in the seventh before scoring six more times in the eighth.
Sophomore Daunte DeCello led IU Southeast's hit parade, going 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs while scoring twice. Derek Wagner added a trio of hits and RBIs and five others (Drew Hensley, Brody Tanksley, Marco Romero, John Ullom and Jacob Scott) had two hits apiece. Clay Woeste and Ben Berenda also had three RBIs each for the Grenadiers, who received hits from 10 different players.
On the mound freshman Gavin Knust, the second of four IUS pitchers, picked up the win. The left-hander from Forest Park High School allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two over 3 2/3 innings of relief of starter Cade Reynolds. Conner Fries and Jacob Frankel followed Knust on the mound. Frankel pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit while walking two and striking out three.
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OPENING ROUND
Wednesday's championship game
IU SOUTHEAST 16, TENNESSEE WESLEYAN 10
IU Southeast 210 060 160 — 16 20 2
Tennessee Wesleyan 014 000 320 — 10 15 3
W — Gavin Knust (1-0). L — Jayden Kruse (4-1). 2B — Daunte DeCello (IUS), Brody Tanksley (IUS), Ben Berenda (IUS), Alex Flock (TW), Gary Mattis (TW), Bailey Russell (TW). HR — Mattis (TW). Records — IU Southeast 48-14, Tennessee Wesleyan 53-6.
SOFTBALL
GRENADIERS FALL IN FINAL
COLUMBIA, Mo. — IU Southeast narrowly missed a chance to advance to the World Series as well Wednesday.
Fourth-seeded Mount Mercy (Iowa) outlasted the third-seeded Grenadiers 2-1 in the winner-take-all championship game of the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Columbia.
IUS forced the one-game final by beating Mustangs 5-0 earlier in the day. In that game, freshman Brooklyn Gibbs pitched a complete-game shutout for the Grenadiers.
In the decisive seven-inning contest, Mount Mercy scored single runs in the third and fourth frames. IU Southeast, meanwhile, only managed to plate one in the sixth.
The Grenadiers (48-18), who set a program record for single-season victories, outhit the Mustangs 7-6 in defeat. Gibbs and Nelson had two hits apiece to lead IUS, which had two runners on base when the game ended.
Hannah Ogg absorbed the loss. The River States Conference Pitcher of the Year allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out one over four innings. Gibbs pitched the final three frames, allowing one hit while walking one.
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP OPENING ROUND
Wednesday's championship game
MOUNT MERCY (IOWA) 2, IU SOUTHEAST 1
Mount Mercy 001 100 0 — 2 6 0
IU Southeast 000 001 0 — 1 7 1
W — Emily Oler. L — Hannah Ogg. 2B — Brooklyn Gibbs (IUS), Morgan Braughton (MM). Records — Mount Mercy 36-15, IU Southeast 48-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.