NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast is honoring Jim Morris.
The school’s athletic department announced Tuesday that Morris, the first director of athletics at IUS and its long-time men’s basketball coach, is being recognized with a banner in the gymnasium of the Activities Building. The recognition is part of the 50th anniversary celebration of IUS athletics that is taking place during this academic year.
“The impact of Coach Morris on our department cannot be understated,” interim IUS Vice Chancellor Joe Glover said. “This tribute helps us commemorate his service and dedication to the department. He built Grenadier Athletics from the ground up and we would not have reached our current heights without his support and guidance through the years.”
In addition to the banner honoring Morris, his signature will now appear on a backlit panel on the scorer’s table near the IUS bench.
Morris joined the IU Southeast athletic department as athletic director and men’s basketball head coach in 1975. During his tenure, the IUS athletic department completed construction on the Activities Building in 1979.
The Grenadier men’s athletic teams joined the NAIA in 1978 and the women’s teams followed in 1982. Beginning in the 1994-95 school year, IU Southeast joined the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) after competing for many years in District 21. The KIAC is one of the oldest conferences in the country and began its intercollegiate governance in 1916. The conference was rebranded as the River States Conference on July 1, 2016.
During the 70’s and early 80’s, IU Southeast had, at one period or another, teams in men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, women’s volleyball, men’s soccer, men’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s cross country.
Morris retired in 1999 as the men’s basketball program’s winningest head coach. He held that title until current head coach Wiley Brown set the new record with his 279th win on Feb. 8, 2020.
Morris remains an avid fan of Grenadier athletics and usually can be found in the gym on game days throughout the season.
