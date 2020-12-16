NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast announced Wednesday that it, in conjunction with all other regional campuses of Indiana University, will pause athletic activity for one month beginning Saturday. Additionally, it stated that competition will not resume until at least Feb. 1.
That decision was made on the advice of the Indiana University Medical Response Team, according to a release from IUS.
"The data in our local communities shows an increased risk to continue with athletic competition and practice at this time," the release stated. "Training, practice, and games will not resume until the teams' and community health indicators show that it is reasonably safe to do so, as determined by MRT."
All student-athletes will be tested around Jan. 15 upon their return to campus. Using those results, the IU Medical Response Team will then determine if it is safe to resume practice, training or games.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority," IU Southeast Chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace said. "We are disappointed that our athletic teams will not be able to train, practice or compete over the next several weeks, but conditions in our communities must improve before we can continue to operate safely."
The earliest return to training and practices will be Jan. 19, and the earliest return to competition will be Feb. 1.
"I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and staff for all their hard work during the past few months," IU Southeast Athletic Director Joe Glover said in the release. "I am so proud of everyone for collaborating to get this athletic season off the ground. It has not been easy, but the care and seriousness in which everyone has accepted and implemented our policies and procedures made it possible to practice and compete this fall. I believe this demonstrated effort and dedication positions us well to return to practice in January and hopefully competition in February."
The two IUS programs impacted by the decision are its men's and women's basketball teams, both of which have had COVID-19 issues in the first part of their respective seasons.
The men's team, which started its season Oct. 27, had seven games canceled or postponed due to COVID from Nov. 10 to Dec. 8. Wiley Brown's squad played its first game in more than a month last Wednesday.
"Hopefully this COVID stuff won't keep bouncing us up and down, and hopefully we can get some rhythm," Brown said last week.
The Grenadiers (1-4) played their first home game of the season this past Saturday and will play at Asbury (Ky.) tonight in their final contest until at least February.
Meanwhile the women's team, which began its season Oct. 28, has had six games canceled or postponed so far due to COVID. The Grenadiers (3-2), who haven't played since Nov. 13, have had three two-week shutdowns according to head coach Robin Farris.
"It's been over 12 weeks since we started back in October and it's been hard on everybody, you feel like you're spinning your wheels sometimes," he said last week. "Sometimes you run practice when you don't have enough people. Sometimes we've been practicing with six, seven or eight people."
IUS is a member of the River States Conference, which also includes IU East and IU Kokomo. Those schools, along with IU Northwest and IU South Bend will also pause their athletics beginning Saturday.
