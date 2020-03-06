NEW ALBANY — The IU Southeast softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Huntington on Friday at the Koetter Sports Complex.
The Grenadiers won the first game 14-6 in five innings before taking the second 10-5.
In the opener, IUS plated nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for the victory.
Ashtyn Sharp led the Grenadiers’ 15-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Kelsey Warman added a double and a home run while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Also for IU Southeast, Maggie Lubbehusen went 2-for-3; Lindsey Nelson went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Ellie Jackman was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Graci Cornett (3-0) picked up the win in relief. She allowed one earned run on one hit in 1 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Jackson hit a pair of home runs to drive in three runs and lead the Grenadiers’ 13-hit attack. Meanwhile Nelson doubled twice and scored once while Floyd Central graduate Dallas Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Warman added another homer while driving in two and scoring three times.
That was more than enough offense for starter Brooklyn Gibbs (7-0), who yielded five runs (three earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.
The Grenadiers (15-2-1) will host IU South Bend in a doubleheader that’s scheduled to begin at noon today.
GRENADIERS ROLL
NEW ALBANY — Daunte Decello went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Hunter Kloke improved to 5-0 on the mound as IU Southeast rolled to a 10-3 River States Conference victory over visiting Ohio Christian on Friday.
Clay Woeste added a pair of hits, including a home run, while driving in two and scoring twice for the Grenadiers (14-1, 4-0), who broke a 3-3 tie by plating four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning before adding three more in the seventh.
That was more than enough for Kloke, who gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out five in six innings. Conner Burnett, Connor Kelly and Eli Helton each tossed an inning of scoreless relief for IUS.
The Grenadiers host Ohio Christian in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. today at the Koetter Sports Complex.
