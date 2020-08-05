While some college athletes across the country got some bad news Wednesday, some local ones got some good news.
On the day that the NCAA’s Divisions II and III announced that they was canceling championships for all of their fall sports in the 2020-21 school year, the River States Conference — which IU Southeast is a member of — announced that it will move ahead with its fall sports.
“The conference has monitored the COVID-19 situation continually since the cancellation of Winter 2020 championships as well as the suspension of the Spring 2020 regular and postseason. We believe the time is right to return to play this fall,” RSC Commissioner Michael Schell said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to adhere to all safety measures required by the NAIA, state and local governments within our five-state region comprising the conference.”
The announcement was met with open arms by the IUS volleyball team, the school’s only true fall sport (the Grenadiers’ men’s and women’s tennis teams also play some matches in the fall, but their championships are decided in the spring).
“We are excited to get started and grateful for the opportunity. Still, we understand we have to do it the right way to keep our players and families safe,” IUS coach Eric Brian, who lost just one starter off last year’s team that went 24-7 overall and 13-3 in the RSC, said in a tweet.
The RSC’s decision comes a little over a week after the NAIA’s Council of Presidents voted to postpone its national championships in cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring. However in making that announcement, the NAIA also said that it would allow individual conferences to make the final decision on if they wanted to play in the fall, the spring, or both.
“By starting competition in the fall season, we can still opt to move some or all of the regular-season competitions or postseason championships to winter (or) spring if necessary,” the RSC said in its release. “We intend to provide flexibility to our members in postponing and rescheduling contests such that no one is placed in a ‘play-at-all-cost’ situation.”
According to the RSC, fall sports practices can begin Aug. 15 while games or matches, including scrimmages and exhibitions, may not take place before Sept. 5. The IUS volleyball team is scheduled to open its season Saturday, Sept. 5 against Taylor University at Indiana Tech.
Because the NAIA has decided to move its fall sports championships to the spring, the RSC will allow its members to play against non-conference, and conference, foes in the spring too in order to prepare for the national tournament, if they qualify for it. With the return of three first-team All-RSC performers (middle blocker Alexis Bassett, defensive specialist Kenna Burman and setter Hannah Sipe) from last season, the Grenadiers could be in contention for one of the league’s two automatic bids to the national tourney.
According to the RSC, the “allowance or restrictions for fans will be left to the member schools using their state and local guidelines.”
The RSC has 13 member schools in five states — Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They are Alice Lloyd College (Ky.), Asbury (Ky.) University, Brescia (Ky.) University, Carlow (Pa.) University, IU East, IU Kokomo, IUS, Midway (Ky.) University, Oakland City (Ind.) University, Ohio Christian University, Point Park (Pa.) University, the University of Rio Grande (Ohio) and the West Virginia Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)
”The RSC Administrative Council continues to work toward the necessary policies and procedures for moving forward in what has become an ever-changing situation,” the RSC said. “We continue to monitor federal, state and local guidelines and policies and remain flexible to make changes as the situation develops. Our goal is to continue to provide a great student-athlete experience while maintaining safety standards.”
