NEW ALBANY — The IU Southeast baseball team remained undefeated in River States Conference play, while also running its win streak to 11 straight, with a trio of victories over the weekend.
The Grenadiers outlasted Asbury (Ky.) 7-6 in 11 innings Friday night before sweeping the Eagles 18-1 and 4-3 in a Saturday doubleheader.
Friday night, Brody Tanksley’s single in the bottom of the 11th inning scored Clay Woeste to give IUS a walk-off win.
Woeste led the Grenadiers’ 15-hit attack, going 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Tanksley had a trio of hits, including the game-winner, while Jacob Scott and John Ullom had two apiece.
Brenden Bube (2-2) picked up the win in relief. The junior right-hander gave up one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out two in three innings.
In Saturday’s first game, Matt Monahan went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a three-run homer and six RBIs while scoring four times for the Grenadiers in their seven-inning win.
Woeste, Ullom and Tyler Mills added two hits apiece. Woeste and Ullom scored three runs each while Ethan Shafer drove in two.
That was more than enough offense for Hunter Kloke (4-1). The junior left-hander gave up one earned run on three hits while walking three and striking out two in five innings.
In Saturday’s second game, IU Southeast fell behind 3-0 after 4 1/2 innings before rallying. Marco Romero’s one-out, RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Grenadiers to victory.
Lane Oesterling (1-1) picked up the win in relief of starter Drew Hensley. The freshman right-hander allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one in the final 2 2/3 innings.
IUS (20-11, 12-0) visits No. 3 University of the Cumberlands at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
IUS SWEEPS BRESCIA TWICE
OWENSBORO, Ky. — IUS opened RSC play by sweeping host Brescia in a Saturday doubleheader. Then, the Grenadiers turned around and swept another doubledip from Brescia on Monday at the Koetter Sports Complex.
The Grenadiers won the first Saturday game 5-1 before taking the second 13-3 in five innings.
In Saturday’s opener, Hannah Ogg tossed a seven-inning, two-hitter for IU Southeast. Her teammates gave her more than enough offensive support.
Ellie Jackman had two hits while Macie Zink and Kelsey Warman each hit solo home runs for the Grenadiers, who also received an RBI from Madeline Probus.
In Saturday’s second game, IUS trailed 3-2 before tallying 11 runs in a row. Probus and Warman had three hits and three RBIs apiece to lead the Grenadiers while Jackman added two hits and two RBIs in addition to scoring three runs.
Once again that was plenty of offense for Ogg, who allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out four in four innings.
In Monday’s first game, Jackman, Warman and Dallas Henderson led IU Southeast’s 13-hit attack in a 9-2 triumph. Jackman went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs; Warman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Henderson went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.
Ogg (15-7) picked up the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out two over six innings.
In Monday’s second game, Jackman, Probus, Kaitlyn Flowers and Warman combined for 10 of the team’s 15 hits in its 11-4 seven-inning win.
Jackman went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs while Probus was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Flowers was 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Warman went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Gabby Mahoney (5-0) notched the victory in the circle. The freshman right-hander gave up four earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out one in 5 2/3 innings.
The Grenadiers (24-10, 4-0) visit new RSC member Oakland City for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S TENNIS
EAGLES EDGE IUS
NEW ALBANY — Asbury handed host IUS its first RSC loss of the season, edging the host Grenadiers 4-3.
The Eagles swept the doubles matches, as well as Nos. 1 and 2 singles. IU Southeast received wins from Cade Burman (6-4, 7-5) at No. 3 singles, Connor Mason (4-6, 6-3, 10-8) at No. 5 singles and Caleb Harris (6-3, 6-4) at No. 6 singles.
IUS (5-7, 3-1) next visit IU South Bend at 1 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
EAGLES TOP GRENADIERS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Asbury topped IU Southeast 6-1 Saturday.
The Grenadiers got a 6-2 win from Audrey and Adalyn De Witt at No. 1 doubles. Audrey De Witt also picked up a victory at No. 1 singles. She led her opponent 5-0 before Asbury’s Giovana Kelm retired.
IUS (6-6, 4-1) next visits IU South Bend at 1 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.