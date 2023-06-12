NEW ALBANY — Jim Morris, the first director of athletics at IU Southeast and its long-time men's basketball coach, passed away Sunday.
Morris was 87.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Morris," IUS Interim Director of Athletics Amanda Dailey-Weaver said in a release. "He built the athletic department from the ground up and remained a fixture at IU Southeast athletic events in recent years.
"Jim's leadership and passion for this department has helped it grow into what it is today. There would not be an IU Southeast athletic department without his hard work and passion for the this University and the community. Our thoughts and prayers, are with his wife, JoAnn, his family, friends and all his former players."
Morris, a Jeffersonville native, began coaching basketball at Flaget High School in Louisville when he was 22 years old after a stint in the U.S. Army. He led the 1960 team to a state championship and was named the Coach of the Year in Kentucky. He later coached at New Albany High School before moving on to the college ranks at Oscar Rose Junior College and Indiana State University.
Morris became the athletic director and men's basketball head coach at IUS in 1975. During his tenure, the IU Southeast athletic department completed construction on the Activities Building in 1979.
The Grenadier men's athletic teams joined the NAIA in 1978 and the women's teams followed in 1982. Beginning in the 1994-95 school year, IUS joined the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) after competing in District 21 for many years. The KIAC is one of the oldest athletic conferences in the country and began its intercollegiate governance in 1916. The conference was rebranded as the River States Conference on July 1, 2016.
During the 1970's and early 80's, IU Southeast had — at one period or another — teams in men's and women's basketball, baseball, women's volleyball, men's soccer, men's golf, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's cross country under Morris.
Morris retired as the men's basketball coach in 1999. He was the program's winningest head coach until current bench boss Wiley Brown surpassed Morris with his 279th victory on Feb. 8, 2020.
In 2010 he was awarded the Chancellor's Medallion for his service to IU Southeast and 10 years later he was given the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal. He was also awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, the State of Indiana's highest honor.
There will be two days of public visitation for Morris this weekend at the Activities Building on the IUS campus. Visitation is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.