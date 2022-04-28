COLLEGE SPORTS: Mike Woodson, Tom Allen coming to Huber's

BORDEN — Tom Allen and Mike Woodson are coming to Southern Indiana next month.
The Indiana University football and men’s basketball head coaches are scheduled to appear at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards’ Plantation Hall on May 25 as part of the On the Road with the Hoosiers tour.
The event hasn’t been held the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People have been asking me about it for a good while and saying, ‘When’s it coming back?’ This year we finally got it back,” said Les Wright, the IU varsity club representative for Southern Indiana and Louisville.
Tickets are $50 apiece or $1,000 for a table of 10, which includes priority seating.
Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. that afternoon with a buffet-style dinner served before the coaches address the crowd, which Wright believes could eclipse the record of 982.
“I think there’s going to be an awful lot of people interested .... people enjoy hearing what the coaches have to say,” he said. “We expect, really, a full house.”
Wright believes there will be even more interest this year with the addition of Woodson, a former IU star who guided the Hoosiers to a 21-14 record and back to the NCAA Tournament in his first season.
In addition to Allen and Woodson, Wright said Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson will also be in attendance while Don Fischer, the “Voice of the Hoosiers,” is scheduled to emcee the event.
However IU women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren will be unable to attend, due to a scheduling conflict, according to Wright.
The only way to purchase tickets, at this point, is by contacting Wright at 812-987-1513. He said tickets may also be available online next week.