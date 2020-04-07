Alex Falcone is keeping her volleyball career alive.
The former Silver Creek standout, who recently wrapped up an All-American senior season at Indiana Wesleyan University, will be back on the court — just a different kind of court — next year.
“I am SO excited to announce that I will be continuing my volleyball career! I will be attending EKU to play Division I Beach Volleyball and get my Masters in Child Life Therapy! God is SO good and SO faithful!!!” Falcone tweeted last week.
This past season the 5-foot-9 setter led the NAIA in total assists (1,618) and ranked second in assists per game (11.9) en route to earning second-team All-American honors for the Wildcats, who went 38-3 and made their first-ever appearance in the national quarterfinals. She also tallied 286 digs, 93 kills and 34 total blocks in her second season with IWU after transferring from Greenville (Ill.) University.
Eastern Kentucky added beach volleyball as a varsity sport in 2018-19. The Colonels, who are members of the Ohio Valley Conference, began their 2020 campaign with a quartet of losses before the rest of their season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
IUS SIGNS SETTER
Tuesday, IU Southeast announced the signing of Louisville Mercy Academy senior Brandy Eisenback.
“Brandy can hit and set,” Grenadiers head coach Eric Brian said in a release. “As a setter, she has a good touch that is high and quick. I’m excited to see how well she’ll connect with our hitters.”
The 5-foot-6 setter was a contributor for the Jaguars, who lost to powerhouse Assumption in the state final for the third year in a row in November. Eisenback finished the season with 104 assists, 48 kills, 28 digs, 20 aces and 17 total blocks.
“I chose to play volleyball at IU Southeast because I like the coaches and the girls on the team,” said Eisenback, an honor roll student at Mercy. “They were all very welcoming and nice. I also got a chance to meet the girls that will be a part of my class and I feel like it will be the best fit for me.”
Eisenback will be one of seven newcomers for the Grenadiers next season.
IUS is set to lose just one starter off a team that went 24-7, including 13-3 in the River States Conference, this past season. The Grenadiers are slated to return three All-RSC first-team picks in Alexis Bassett, Kenna Burman and Hannah Sipe.
OAKLAND CITY JOINS RSC
Speaking of IU Southeast, the Grenadiers will have a new rival in the RSC. Earlier this month the NAIA approved five new members, including Oakland City. The Mighty Oaks will join the RSC.
Oakland City returns to the NAIA after competing in NCAA Division II. It becomes the sixth school to move from the NCAA in the past five years. It will be immediately eligible for postseason competition because it was a former NAIA member. The move will become effective July 1.
The Mighty Oaks field teams in 14 sports. The addition of Oakland City increases the number of NAIA national tournament automatic bids the RSC will receive from one to two in baseball and softball, as the Mighty Oaks become the 10th team in each of those sports, as well as volleyball, in which Oakland City becomes the 12th team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.