IU Southeast athletic director Joe Glover recently began his stint as the president of the NAIA Athletic Director’s Association Executive Board.
The purpose of the NAIA-ADA is to promote the development and welfare of intercollegiate athletics as an integral part of the educational program of higher education, and to foster the professional growth of university officials charged with the responsibilities of coordinating athletic programs; namely the director of intercollegiate athletics. The NAIA-ADA also engages athletic directors with meaningful collaboration and national recognition while promoting the NAIA athletic directors’ collective voice on issues affecting membership and college athletics on a national scale.
“During these unprecedented times in our profession, it is more important than ever that we join together as colleagues to share ideas and to help each other continue to grow and advance for the benefit of our student-athletes, coaches and universities,” Glover said in a statement. “I’m excited to lead such amazing group of leaders in the NAIA, and I look forward to making sure the NAIA-ADA continues to serve the ever-changing needs of our members.”
Glover was elected to serve on the executive board in the 2017-18 school year and rotated through the position on the body over the next four years. He has served on the board in the three vice president positions before assuming the role as president.
Glover, who has been the IUS A.D. since 2010, also serves on the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the NAIA.
He is a member of the NAC’s Championships Committee and has chaired several important national task forces, including the one which standardized basketball national championship bracketing procedures and policies in 2015. He was a member of the national task force that realigned the NAIA basketball divisional structure and returned it to one division within the NAIA beginning this season.
Glover has served as president of the River States Conference Administrative Council and was named the RSC Athletic Director of the Year in 2013 and 2018. He also served as the league’s interim commissioner during the 2017-18 school year.
Glover also assumes the role as president of the Rotary Club of New Albany in 2020.
A native of New Albany and graduate of New Albany High School, Glover graduated from IUS with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing. Additionally, Glover earned his M.B.A. from the IUS School of Business and serves as an adjunct professor of business.
IUS WOMEN’S HOOPS LOSES ASSISTANT
The IUS women’s basketball team recently lost assistant coach Nicole Ambrose to USC Upstate, which named former University of Louisville standout Becky Burke as its head coach last month.
Ambrose, who has spent the last three seasons as an assistant under Robin Farris, was a student manager at UofL during Burke’s time there.
During her tenure at IUS, Ambrose helped the Grenadiers to a 54-38 record, their first-ever RSC West Division title and an appearance in the RSC Tournament championship game this past season.
“I’ve tried to hire Nicole at every place I’ve been so far, but she was really wanting to be loyal to the program she was at the last three years. She is just one of the hardest workers and most consistent people I’ve ever been around. When she puts her mind to something, she’s going to do it and she’s going to do it better than anyone else,” Burke said in a release. “She’s a student of the game, and that’s the reason she wanted to be our manager at Louisville. She wanted to be around the game and learn it because she has known she wanted to be a coach for forever. When I say she knows the game, she studies it and is just a student of this craft. She’s very serious about the task at hand needing to get done and needing to get done well, and that’s what I love about her.”
Before her time at IUS, Ambrose was the head coach at Waggener High School in Louisville. Prior to that, she spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Louisville Male and Assumption high schools.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be able to build this program so we can compete for championships in the Big South. I’m also excited for the opportunity to work with Coach Burke for the first time. She’s a proven winner at every stop she’s been at, and I’m excited to not only learn from her but to help her put her stamp on this program,” Ambrose said in a release.
IUS BASEBALL INKS ONE
Gavin Knust has signed to play baseball at IUS, Grenadiers head coach Ben Reel announced Tuesday.
Knust, out of Forest Park High School, is a left-handed pitcher/first baseman.
In 2019, Knust struck out 55 hitters in 39 innings while recording a 2.70 earned-run average. He also hit .403 with three home runs while driving in 23 runs and posting an on-base percentage of .553 en route to being named All-Pocket Athletic Conference.
“Gavin could play an immediate role for us next season,” Reel said. “He can certainly pitch at this level, but he also is a left-handed bat that many college programs would like to be able to go to in certain situations. He is a great athlete and has really started to take his conditioning to another level during this time. We look forward to seeing what Gavin can do this fall as one of the new Grenadiers on this roster. He is part of a class that will help us reload once this current class of stars moves on.”
