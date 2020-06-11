The college football season is at least a couple of months away, but Rondale Moore is already receiving accolades.
Thursday it was announced that the New Albany native, and Purdue sophomore wide receiver, has been named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s preseason All-American team as a kick returner.
Moore earned the recognition despite appearing in only four games last season due to injury. As a true freshman in 2018, Moore won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player, was a consensus All-American and the Big Ten Freshman and Wide Receiver of the Year. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound speedster finished the year with a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while also breaking the school record for all-purpose yards (2,215).
Last season he had 29 receptions for 387 yards and two TDs.
Despite playing in only 17 collegiate games thus far, Moore already ranks among the top 20 players in Purdue history in receptions (143, 14th), receiving yards (1,645, 20th), receiving touchdowns (14, tied for 15th), all-purpose yards (2,792, 20th) and kickoff return yards (813, 16th).
IUS BASEBALL INKS 7
The IU Southeast baseball team recently announced the addition of seven players for next season.
The septet is comprised of Cade Reynolds, Jayden Brown, Cooper Gean, Brendon Gibson, Riley Hall, Max Stecher and Bryce Trail.
Reynolds, a right-handed pitcher from Greensburg High School, went 4-1 with a 3.69 earned-run average with 47 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched in 2019. He also hit .351 with three home runs and 22 RBIs. He’ll join his cousin, junior pitcher Trevor Reynolds, on the Grenadiers’ roster.
“Cade is an outstanding freshman addition to our pitching staff,” IUS coach Ben Reel said. “He has a college arsenal right now. He will just get more polished over the next couple years. He attacks hitters and has faced some of the best summer teams in the country with the EvoShield Canes Midwest squad to prepare him for this level. We are excited to see what the future holds for Cade here as a Grenadier.”
Brown is a right-handed pitcher from Seymour, who recorded a 2.20 ERA and hit .418 for the Owls in 2019.
“Jayden brings us another strong-armed pitcher to the staff,” Reel said. “He throws a heavy ball and attacks hitters. We are looking for great things out of Jayden and look forward to seeing him grow as a Grenadier. He has the perfect demeanor to be a great asset as a teammate and an even bigger part of our future.”
Gean, a Lakeville, Ind. native and John Glenn High School product, is the fifth-ranked second baseman in Indiana, according to Prep Baseball Report.
In 2017, Gean won a sectional championship while batting .457. In 2018, he hit .350.
“Cooper is the engine that makes every team he is a part of run” Reel said. “He never stops, he’s relentless on the field and off. He has the intangibles every coach looks for: energy, skill and tools. We will love watching him play in a Grenadier uniform, and the fans will, too.”
Gibson, an Indianapolis native from North Central High School, hit .443 with five doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 stolen bases in 2019. He had an on-base percentage of .545 and slugged .614. Gibson was also selected to play in the Baseball Factory Preseason All-American Tournament.
“Brendon just keeps getting better and takes in everything you tell him to help make him a great ballplayer,” Reel said. “He can fly around the outfield and cover tons of ground, but combined with the way he handles the bat makes him one of the more dynamic players in this class. Every time we challenged him, he responded. He has a bright future ahead of him in a Grenadier uniform.”
Hall will come to IUS via North Bullitt High School in Kentucky. The infielder/right-handed pitcher hit .340 with 16 doubles in 2019.
“Riley brings us versatility in the field and on the mound,” Reel said. “He is a bulldog on the hill and is a fierce competitor at the plate. He projects as a left-side of the infield player, and adds depth to the pitching staff. He has a very bright future as a Grenadier.”
Stecher is an Anderson native from Daleville High School. In his career he hit .379 with 77 runs scored, 28 RBI and 56 stolen bases for the Broncos, who won the IHSAA Class A state title in 2018. He is the 30th-ranked outfielder in Indiana by Prep Baseball Report.
Stecher is also the cousin of IUS volleyball player Kenna Burman.
“Max adds depth to our talented group of outfielders,” Reel said. “He can fly on the bases and go get it on defense. He has a state championship under his belt at Daleville. He has improved tremendously over his time at Daleville, and that trend should continue here. We are anxious to see how he matures and progresses as a Grenadier.”
Trail is a Centreville, Mich. native and product of Sturgis High School. He is a right-handed pitcher who was named an Under Armour Preseason All-American selection in 2020.
“Bryce is a big projectable arm that will grow tremendously in our program,” Reel said. “He throws a heavy ball with good velocity. He will add depth to our staff early, and could certainly work his way into a bigger role as he matures. He has a great attitude and we are eager to see him grow the next few years in a Grenadier uniform.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.