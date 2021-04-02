NEW ALBANY – Marco Romero was 3-for-4 and Hunter Kloke had another solid outing on the mound as the host IU Southeast baseball team ousted Oakland City 6-3 to open a three-game series on Friday.
The victory, the 13th in a row for the Grenadiers (22-11, 13-0), kept them unbeaten in the River States Conference.
The Mighty Oaks (13-15, 6-7) struck first after a leadoff walk and double in the top of the first. That’s when Floyd Central alum Joel Archer laced a two-run single to right field to give Oakland City the early lead.
IUS responded with one run in the second and three in the third to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
In the second inning, the Grenadiers used a two-out rally to get on the board. John Ullom singled and scored on a RBI-double by Ben Berenda.
In the third inning, Clay Woeste singled and stole second. He scored on.a two-out RBI double by Brody Tanksley before Romero gave the Grenadiers the lead for good with an RBI-single to left-center.
IUS tacked on single runs in the fourth and the fifth. In the fourth, Tyler Mills scored on a passed ball. In the fifth, Matt Monahan led off with his ninth home run of the season.
The Mighty Oaks trimmed it to 5-3 with a run in the sixth, but the Grenadiers got a run back in the bottom of the eighth after Ullom singled, stole second and scored on Ethan Shafer’s single.
Kloke improved to 5-1 on the year with six solid innings on the mound. The lefty allowed three runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five.
Lane Oesterling worked the final three scoreless innings for his second save of the year. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two.
IUS concludes the series with Oakland City with a doubleheader that’s slated to start at 1 p.m. today.
SOFTBALL
OAKLAND CITY — IU Southeast remained unbeaten in the RSC with a doubleheader sweep over host Oakland City on Friday.
The Grenadiers won the first game 10-1 in six innings before taking the second 5-0.
In the opener, IUS pounded out 13 hits while a pair of pitchers held the Mighty Oaks to one.
Miranda Miller, Dallas Henderson, Ellie Jackman and Lindsey Nelson had two hits apiece while Miller and Nelson knocked in two. Kaitlyn Flowers finished with a trio of RBIs.
That was more than enough for Hannah Ogg, who allowed one hit — a home run — while striking out five in four innings.
In the second game, Ogg, Gabby Mahoney and Brooklyn Gibbs combined to shutout Oakland City.
At the plate, Nelson had two hits, Henderson drove in two and Kelsey Warman hit a solo home run for IUS (25-10, 6-0).
The same two teams will face off in for another doubleheader beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Koetter Sports Complex.
