NEW ALBANY — Four pitchers combined for a four-hitter while Marco Romero and Brody Tanksley led the way at the plate as IU Southeast edged visiting Huntington 2-1 in college baseball action Friday afternoon.
Hunter Kloke, Jacob Morley, Trevor Zink and Jacob Frankel teamed up to hold the visitors to one run. Kloke picked up the win on the mound, improving to 3-0 this season, by yielding one earned run on all four hits while walking one and striking out four. Frankel tossed the final two innings in relief, walking one and striking out three, to earn his second save.
At the plate, Romero went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring a run. Tanksley, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Romeo doubled with two outs in the bottom of the first, then scored when Tanksley followed with a single to center field to give IUS an early 1-0 lead.
The Grenadiers made it 2-0 in the third, when Daunte Decello led off with a single to center. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, then took third on a groundout before scoring on Romero's single to center.
The Foresters plated their lone run in the top of the seventh.
The Grenadiers (6-0) host Huntington in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
IUS LOSES, TIES
NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast lost the first game, then tied the second against visiting Calumet College of St. Joseph in a doubleheader Friday at the Koetter Sports Complex.
The visitors won the first game 4-1. The second game was called due to darkness with the two teams tied at 6 through eight innings.
In the second game, the Grenadiers built a 5-0 lead before Calumet tied it with five runs in the top of the sixth. Each team then scored one apiece in the eighth.
IUS was led at the plate by Kelsey Warman and Lindsey Nelson. Warman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice while Nelson was 2-for-3 with two triples. Sami Cook also scored twice and Ashtyn Sharp drove in two.
Hannah Ogg started the game for the Grenadiers and allowed only one hit while striking out seven in five innings.
IUS (7-2-1) hosts Oakland City for a doubleheader, which will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.
