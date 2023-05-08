CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The IU Southeast baseball team fell to Point Park (Pa.) twice in the River States Conference Tournament championship games Sunday.
IUS won its first three games of the tourney — rallying to edge IU Kokomo 5-4 Thursday night, beating Rio Grande (Ohio) 8-6 Friday and topping the Red Storm again, this time 8-3, Saturday — to advance to Sunday’s final.
The Pioneers, however, beat the Grenadiers 15-3 in Sunday’s first game to force a winner-take-all final. In that contest, Point Park rolled to an 18-4 victory.
In game one, Trevor Campbell finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and a RBI for IUS. Ben Berenda hit a two-run home run, his sixth of the year, as part of a 2-for-3 day. Mason White and Trevor Campbell each had doubles in the loss.
In game two, Kody Putnam was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI while Campbell scored a run and had a RBI for the Grenadiers. Slater Schield finished with a pair of hits and a run scored.
It was the third straight year that IUS (33-20) advanced to the conference championship game.
IUS SOFTBALL TAKES 2ND
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.V. — After losing its first contest of the River States Conference Tournament, IU Southeast won three straight games before falling 7-4 to St. Mary-of-the-Woods in the tourney final Saturday.
The Pomeroys downed the Grenadiers 7-2 in the latter’s first game Friday. IUS rebounded though to beat Midway (Ky.) 5-4, Point Park (Pa.) 1-0 and Rio Grande (Ohio) 6-0 to earn a rematch against St. Mary-of-the-Woods in the final.
In the championship, the Pomeroys built an early 6-0 lead, scoring once in the bottom of the first, twice in the second and three times in the fourth. The Grenadiers fought back, tallying twice in the top of the fifth. St. Mary-of-the-Woods, however, answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning. IU Southeast rallied for two runs in the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
Autumn Oehlstrom led the Grenadiers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
IUS will learn its NAIA National Championship Opening Round location Tuesday.
