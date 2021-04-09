PITTSBURGH — The IU Southeast baseball team won its 18th consecutive game Friday, slipping past host Point Park (Pa.) 5-3 in a River States Conference contest.
The Grenadiers built a 5-1 lead, scoring a single run in the first and two in the third and fifth frames while the Pioneers plated once in the third. Point Park tallied twice in seventh inning to account for the final score.
Brody Tanksley led IU Southeast's 10-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Matt Monahan added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI while John Ullom had a pair of hits, including a double.
That was enough for a trio of Grenadier pitchers.
Starter Cade Reynolds picked up the win on the mound. The freshman right-hander allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out four over five innings. Trevor Reynolds then allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking one in one frame. Brenden Bube tossed the final three frames, allowing only one hit while striking out three, to earn his third save of the season for IUS (27-11, 16-0).
The same two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at noon today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
IUS SPLITS DOUBLEDIP
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — IU Southeast's win streak, and unbeaten run through the RSC, came to an end Friday at Ohio Christian.
The Grenadiers blanked the Trailblazers 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader for their nine consecutive win. Ohio Christian, however, bounced back to beat IUS 5-4 in the second game.
The Grenadiers (29-11, 9-1), which leads the RSC West by two games, next visit Midway (Ky.) for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.