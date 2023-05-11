LOUISVILLE — Free tickets can now be claimed for the Celebration of Life for former University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Denny Crum, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 86.
The Celebration of Life will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at the KFC Yum! Center and will be free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Those who wish to attend will be able to claim free tickets can visit https://uofl.me/3pBL8gY
The Celebration of Life will feature several guest speakers, as well as video messages from those cannot be in attendance.
