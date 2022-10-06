NEW ALBANY – Clif Winchell has been named the new tennis coach at IU Southeast, interim Director of Athletics Amanda Dailey-Weaver announced Thursday.
Winchell has more than a decade of coaching experience in Southern Indiana. He was an assistant coach at Jeffersonville High School under Hall of Fame coach Mark Reilly from 1989-1996 and was the head coach at Christian Academy of Indiana from 2014-2017 where he won two sectional championships.
"We are pleased to welcome Clif to IU Southeast," Dailey-Weaver said in a release. "He has a proven record of leading and developing student-athletes as both tennis players and people. He is passionate about IU Southeast and will be a great ambassador for our department and program."
Winchell graduated from IUS in 1996 after playing tennis and baseball at Vincennes University, then baseball at USC-Aiken where the team was ranked No. 1 and advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series.
"I want to thank Amanda Dailey-Weaver for her support and confidence to select me as the next tennis coach," Winchell said. "The tennis programs have a strong tradition of success at IU Southeast and I look forward to working with a great group of student-athletes. I cannot wait to get started!"
The Grenadiers open dual-match play on Oct. 22 at Oakland City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.