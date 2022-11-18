IU Southeast freshman Ella Brooks was named to the All-River States Conference second team while sophomore Averee Yoder garnered honorable mention.
The 2022 All-RSC teams and awards were presented at the RSC Championship in Pittsburgh on Friday. The All-RSC first and second teams, as well as honorable mention, were voted on by the 13 RSC Volleyball head coaches.
Also, the RSC Volleyball Champions of Character Team was released with one member from each school nominated by their coach for best displaying the NAIA Champions of Character traits of respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
Finally, the RSC Volleyball Scholar-Athlete team was also posted with those with a 3.25 grade-point average, or higher, playing the sport with at least two semesters at their current institution.
Brooks, an outside hitter from Carmel High School, led the Grenadiers in kills with 316, which ranked eighth in the RSC. She also tallied 290 digs, which ranked 14th in the league.
Yoder, a defensive specialist, led the Grenadiers with 417 digs, which ranked fifth in the league. She was also 14th in the RSC with 37 aces.
Abigail Vogel was named to the Champions of Character Team while Hannah Brown, Cate Murphy, Alexis Franks, Jessie Kramer, Emilee Organ, Vogel and Yoder earned recognition on the scholar-athlete team.
