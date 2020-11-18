KOKOMO — IU Kokomo ousted IU Southeast 25-17, 25-12, 20-25, 25-19 in the River States Conference Tournament semifinals Wednesday night.
Erinn Adam and Sidney Gerig tallied 12 kills apiece for the top-seeded Cougars (17-0), who advance to Saturday night’s RSC final.
Also for IUK, Kaley Lyons dished out 28 assists while Macee Rudy recorded 17 digs. Silver Creek graduate Zoie Zimmerman added 11 digs off the bench for the Cougars.
Jennie Malone compiled a match-best 13 kills for the Grenadiers (10-7) while Alexis Bassett and Delaney Nichols added eight apiece.
IU Kokomo led 12-11 in the first set, during which it never trailed, before scoring four straight points. The Grenadiers got as close as four (21-17) late in the set before the Cougars ran off four consecutive points to clinch it.
In the second set, IUK ran out to an 8-2 lead and never looked back en route to a 13-point triumph.
Early in the third set, back-to-back service aces by Emilee Organ helped IUS take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. The Cougars pulled within four points late in the set, but a kill by Malone clinched it for the Grenadiers.
In the fourth set, IUK led 11-9 before tallying 10 of the next 15 points to go up 21-14. A kill by Organ cut it to 23-18 late, but the Cougars tallied two of the next three points to clinch the match.
IUS senior setter Hannah Sipe notched 41 assists while classmate Kenna Burman recorded a team-high 19 digs. Sipe finishes her career with 3,507 assists, which ranks second in program history.
