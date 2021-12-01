COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Four locals seek national title

Back in April, Alli Stumler led the University of Kentucky to the national championship.
The Christian Academy graduate had 26 kills to help the Wildcats rally for a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 triumph over Texas in the final in Omaha, Neb.
Can the former Warriors star cap off her college career with a second straight NCAA title?
Or will another local high school graduate raise the big trophy Dec. 18 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio?
We’ll begin to find out the answers to those questions today, when the NCAA Tournament gets underway.
Four area prep products — Stumler, Purdue’s Marissa and Ali Hornung and Louisville’s Ceci Rush — appear to have solid shots to at least make it to the Final Four, especially considering the fact that they all play for squads among the tourney’s top seven national seeds in the 64-team field. While Stumler is a CAI alumna, the Hornungs and Rush are Providence graduates.
We’ll start with Stumler, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter, who helped the Wildcats to their first national title earlier this year and has continued to play at a very high level this season.
On Sunday, she was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.
Stumler leads UK in total points (405.5) and is tied for first in service aces (24) while ranking second in kills (358), kills per set (4.1) and digs (224). Additionally she is fifth in block assists (41) and sixth in total blocks (44) while starting all 28 matches and playing in all 99 sets this season.
The Wildcats (24-4), who lost a couple of key contributors from last season’s squad, started this season 6-3 with losses to Creighton, at Wisconsin and at Louisville. They have won 18 of 19 since then, though, including eight straight.
“From the start of the season, we knew we had that target on our back and it’s something we embraced,” Stumler said. “We have had a lot of ups and downs. Every team that comes in this gym, or we step in theirs, is going to bring their best against Kentucky, the defending national champs. Pressure is a privilege, but it’s something this group can handle.”
UK, which is coming off its fifth consecutive SEC title, is the No. 7 national seed and will host first- and second-round games at Memorial Coliseum.
The Wildcats will face Southeast Missouri State (26-7) at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday night, following Illinois (20-11) vs. West Virginia (19-9). The winners will face off at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“There’s no better group that I would rather go to battle with than this crew right here,” Stumler said. “We had some losses early on, but we showed that we can bounce back. We’re 100 percent on the same page and want to be successful. We’re going to get prepared for SEMO and get after it on Friday.”
If Kentucky wins its first two matches, it could potentially get a rematch with Nebraska in the Round of 16, then another one against the second-ranked Longhorns in the Elite Eight.
“It’s definitely easy to look ahead, but all year long you want to look ahead but you have to stay focused on this day right now,” Stumler said. “(Kentucky coach) Craig (Skinner) always challenges us to be the best today so we can be the best tomorrow.”
Then there’s Stumler’s best friend, Marissa Hornung and her younger sister, Ali, at Purdue.
The Boilermakers (23-6), who were swept by Stumler and the Wildcats in an NCAA regional final in April, started this season 10-1. Their lone loss was to Louisville in a tournament at Xavier University.
Purdue tied for third in the always arduous Big Ten, going 15-5. The Boilers had won nine in a row before falling 3-1 to Nebraska in their regular-season finale last Saturday.
The elder Hornung (“Moe”), a 5-7 senior defensive specialist, ranks second on the squad in digs per set (2.72), third in digs (261) and assists (38), as well as fourth in service aces (15).
Hornung, who also ranks fourth in digs in program history, is a two-time Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree. She has 17 points while playing in 26 matches, 17 of which she’s started, and 96 sets for the Boilers, who are the No. 6 national seed.
Her younger sister, Ali, is a 5-10 freshman defensive specialist/outside hitter for Purdue.
She has totaled 32 digs, five points, four service aces, three assists, two block assists and two total blocks while playing in 18 matches (two of which she’s started) and 48 sets in her first season in West Lafayette.
The Boilermakers, who also are hosting first- and second-round matches, will face Illinois State (19-13) at approximately 7 p.m. tonight, after Dayton (25-5) and Marquette (26-5) play in the first match. The winners will face off at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium.
Purdue could potentially see 11th-seed BYU in the Round of 16 and third-seeded Pittsburgh in the Elite Eight.
Finally there’s Rush, a 5-9 sophomore libero/defensive specialist for the No. 1-ranked, unbeaten and top-seeded Cardinals (28-0).
She ranks seventh on the squad in service aces (seven) for Louisville. She also has seven points and eight digs while playing in 22 matches and 46 sets for the Cards, who will also host first- and second-round games.
Louisville will face Illinois-Chicago (20-11) at around 7 p.m. Friday night at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena after Ball State (29-3) and Michigan (18-11) meet in the first match.
The winners will face off at 6 p.m. Saturday night with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.