NEW ALBANY – A balanced attack helped host IU Southeast to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 season-opening sweep of Oakland City in a River States Conference match Thursday night.
Jeffersonville graduate Alexis Bassett led the Grenadiers with eight kills while Jennie Malone and Delaney Nichols added seven apiece and Emilee Organ contributed six.
IUS jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the first set, then used a 10-1 run to put the frame out of reach. Malone recorded three kills during that stretch and the Grenadiers were aided by four Mighty Oaks attack errors. The Grenadiers held Oakland City to just two kills in the first set.
In the second set, the two teams battled back-and-forth before IUS edged ahead 10-6. The Grenadiers then went on a 10-4 run sparked by Nichols and Organ, who combined for five points in that span, before Bassett put the set away with a kill.
In the third set IUS bolted to a 7-2 lead before Oakland City cut it to 9-6. The Grenadiers answered by scoring 12 of the next 17 points to take a 21-11 lead. Organ recorded four of her six kills in the final set and ended her first collegiate match with the winning kill.
The Grenadiers had nine aces in the match with Kenna Burman tallying three. The senior also added 13 digs while Santina Schembra notched a team-best 14.
IUS (1-0, 1-0) will host Asbury (Ky.) at 7 p.m. Sept. 25.
.
IUS 3, OAKLAND CITY 0
Oakland City 13 16 16
IU Southeast 25 25 25
IUS STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Bassett 8, Jennie Malone 7, Delaney Nichols 7, Emilee Organ 6, Hannah Sipe 4.
Blocks: Bassett 2, Izzy Stallard 2.
Assists: Sipe 27.
Aces: Kenna Burman 3, Sipe 2, Santina Schembra 2.
Digs: Schembra 14, Burman 13, Kaylee Newsom 8, Organ 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.