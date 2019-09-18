LEXINGTON — Marissa Hornung had 17 digs to help 21st-ranked Purdue rally for a 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 victory over Alli Stumler and No. 16 Kentucky in a match involving a pair of former local stars Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum.
Hornung, a 2018 Providence graduate who is now a sophomore defensive specialist for the Boilermakers, helped her team battle back from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Wildcats. Kentucky led 21-20 in the fourth set before Purdue, after a timeout, won five of the next six points to force a decisive set.
In the fifth set the Boilers (5-1) reeled off the first eight points en route to victory.
“Purdue made plays and we didn’t, bottom line,” Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said. “In the fifth set, [Purdue] got kills and blocks when they needed to and served in the right spots. They created their own breaks. We need to do a better opportunity of creating our own opportunities to score points and stop the bleeding when a team gets a few points in a row.”
Meanwhile Stumler, a 2018 Christian Academy grad who is a sophomore outside hitter for the Wildcats, tallied five kills and 14 digs for UK (6-4). The Wildcats host 23rd-ranked Louisville at 8 p.m. Friday.
