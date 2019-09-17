NEW ALBANY — New Albany native Parker Andres and Jeffersonville’s Alexis Bassett have stepped into larger roles for IU Southeast, which takes a 7-2 record into tonight’s battle against 10th-ranked Lindsey Wilson at the IUS Activities Building.
The 5-foot-10 Andres is an outside hitter who ranked third on the Grenadiers’ squad that finished 26-8 last season with 193 kills. On the surface, it looked like a solid season. However Andres saw a .165 hitting percentage, among other aspects of her game, that needed to improve.
After IUS went 3-1 in the Earlham Tournament last weekend, Andres is averaging 2.9 kills-per-set — a big jump from last season’s 1.9 mark.
“Last year we had a good team, but I had a rocky season. Stat-wise, I had a bad year. I had a lot of errors,” she said. “I did a lot of lifting and that helped a lot, and played some sand volleyball. That helped a lot too.”
Andres ranks second on the team in kills (119) and her hitting percentage is up to .186. She tallied 18 kills in a five-set win over Marietta (Ohio) on Sunday.
IUS coach Eric Brian, in his sixth season, said sometimes underclassmen have an adjustment period to dealing with more uncomfortable situations.
“Outside hitters handle a lot of bad sets, and out-of-system situations,” Brian said. “If you gave her a set within the system, she was as good a hitter as anyone we had last year. It wasn’t so much that she struggled, it was just a matter of working on her weaknesses and understanding. That’s just the reality of the position. I think that was one thing she struggled with mentally, that she was going to be in those situations. Once she understood that, she’s worked on the mechanics and the anticipation of the game to put herself in better situations so she can deal with those bad sets better. She’s gotten more mature as a player.”
Bassett, a 5-11 junior middle hitter, is also maturing as a key middle blocker for the Grenadiers.
“We really like to utilize our middles, partly because we pass really really well. We have good setters and we have good middles, so there’s no reason not to use them,” Brian said.
Bassett is benefitting from the increased repetitions she’s seen in practice the past couple of seasons.
“In high school, middles wouldn’t get the reps. Hitting wasn’t as big a part of practice until I came here. I started as a setter and was a setter up until my sophomore year. The transition was difficult at first, but it’s gotten better,” Bassett said.
Bassett is among the team leaders with a .277 hitting percentage.
“She has such a quick arm,” Brian said. “She’s getting the ball where she needs it. She’s probably one of our best hitters.”
Bassett’s blocking skills are improving too, according to Brian.
In the preseason the Grenadiers talked about trying to surpass last season’s win total and contending for a River States Conference title.
“We’re doing pretty well. We’re in here almost every day Monday through Friday. We just practice a lot and the team has bonded really well. There’s not a whole lot of drama that happens,” Bassett said.
Setter and key hitter Alyssa Cosgrove sees it as well.
“Our chemistry got better. Parker has taken more initiative and leads more this year,” she said.
“We have good team energy in practice and that translates into games. That’s our biggest success factor. We’re all really close, we all hang out outside of practice,” Andres added.
After hosting the Blue Raiders (9-3), who feature Floyd Central graduate Alexis Smith, at 7 p.m. tonight and Kentucky State at 6 p.m. Thursday, the Grenadiers begin RSC play at Cincinnati Christian next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.