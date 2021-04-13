COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lots of local flavor in the Big Dance

Clark and Floyd counties will once again be well-represented in the NCAA Tournament.
Six locals have played prominent roles for their respective teams — three of which are among the top 16 seeds in the Big Dance — this season, and are expected to continue to do so in the Division I tourney that gets underway today in Omaha, Neb., where the entire tournament will take place.
The sextet is comprised of two Christian Academy alumnae, Samford senior Sierra Rayzor and Kentucky junior Alli Stumler, as well as Providence graduates Marissa Hornung, a Purdue junior, and Ceci Rush, a Louisville freshman; and Floyd Central alums Mia Swearingen and Taylor Hodges, both at Morehead State.
Rayzor is a 6-foot middle blocker for the Bulldogs (15-3), who recently won their third straight Southern Conference Tournament championship.
“Whenever I first stepped foot on campus and started with the volleyball program, I was really just excited about the opportunity to compete for a championship title at least one year,” she said. “Being able to come back and be a part of a team that has done it three times consecutively is something I didn’t even imagine being a possibility for myself and for our team as well. I’m just super encouraged at the work we put in to make that kind of thing happen.”
Now, Rayzor will make her third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“I think, honestly, the first time you go, you’re like, ‘We’re doing it, we’re going it, let’s go to the NCAA!’” she said. “But once the glamour of it all becomes more of a reality, it’s more about the game itself, versus, ‘Oh, we’re going to the championship.’ So, just not getting as caught up in the hype of it and being able to focus on the game and the skills themselves, I think, will be a big benefit for us.”
So far this season, Rayzor has 172.5 points (2.4 per set), 127 kills (1.76 per set) and 12 service aces on offense. On defense, she’s tied for first in solo blocks (11) and is second in block assists (45) and total blocks (56) while amassing 62 digs.
Rayzor and the Bulldogs will face Wright State (16-1) at 7 p.m. tonight in a first-round match. If Samford wins, it will face fourth-seeded Texas (23-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday in a second-round match.
Rayzor, meanwhile, hopes this won’t be her last appearance in the NCAA tourney.
“I’m looking to choose a path and continue my volleyball career for one more year,” she said. “And then I’m looking to get my foot in the education door and find a teaching job, wherever that may be.”
Stumler is having another outstanding season for the Wildcats. The 6-1 outside hitter once again earned All-Southeastern Conference honors for UK (19-1), which is the No. 2 national seed. She tops the team with 314.5 points, 4.77 points per set, 282 kills and 4.27 kills per set while also ranking second on the squad in digs (159) and service aces (18).
Stumler and Kentucky, which is coming off its fourth straight SEC championship, will face the winner between first-round foes UNLV and Illinois State at 7 p.m. Thursday night in a second-round match.
Hornung, a defensive specialist/libero, is having another solid season for the Boilermakers (14-6), who are the No. 7 national seed. She ranks third on the team in digs (206), digs per set (2.78) and service aces (13) while starting all 20 matches.
Hornung and Purdue, which also features Providence alum Kathy Jewell as an assistant coach, will take on the winner of the first-round match between UCF and High Point at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a second-round match.
Rush, a libero/defensive specialist, is having a solid first season for the Cardinals (14-2), who are the No. 11 national seed. In 13 matches this season, she has nine digs, six points and five service aces for Louisville, which will face the winner between San Diego and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at noon Thursday in a second-round match.
Swearingen and Hodges have both been valuable contributors for the Eagles (16-1).
Swearingen, a 5-11 middle blocker who has started nine matches, tops the team in total blocks (60) and block assists (54) while also recording six solo blocks. On offense, she has 142 points (2.49 per set), 109 kills (1.91 per set) and a .308 hitting percentage.
Hodges, is a 5-8 defensive specialist who has played in all 17 matches, has tallied 142 digs (2.45 per set) and recorded a .962 reception percentage. On offense, she has 26 points, 24 assists and a team-best 25 service aces.
Morehead State will take on Creighton (12-3) at 3:30 p.m. today in a first-round match. If the Eagles win, they’ll face eighth-seeded Florida (19-3) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a second-round match.