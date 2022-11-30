COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Tournament features local flavor

Once again, the NCAA Tournament will have some local flavor to it.
Three area prep products will take part in the Big Dance, which begins Thursday.
Ceci Rush (Louisville), Ali Hornung (Purdue), Alayna Lacy (Delaware State) and their respective schools were among the field of 64 announced Sunday night. First- and second-round matches take place today through this Sunday. The Final Four is scheduled for Dec. 15 and 17 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb.
Rush and Hornung, who could meet in a second-round match Saturday, are both Providence graduates while Lacy is a Jeffersonville alumna.
The 5-foot-9 Rush is a junior libero/defensive specialist for the fourth-ranked Cardinals, who are one of the tourney’s four No. 1 seeds (along with Texas, reigning champion Wisconsin and Stanford).
She has seen action in 25 matches and 67 sets this season for Louisville (26-2), which will face Samford (19-12) at 7 p.m. Friday night in a first-round match at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on the UofL campus.
Rush has recorded 13 digs, 11 points, 11 service aces and one assist for the Cards, who made their first-ever Final Four appearance last year.
Louisville earned its entry into the Big Dance by claiming the Atlantic Coast Conference’s automatic bid. The Cardinals’ only losses during the regular season were 3-1 to Ohio State on Sept. 4 and 3-2 at Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. Following the loss to the Buckeyes, the Cardinals won 13 consecutive matches. That streak started with a 3-0 sweep of Purdue on Sept. 9 at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
Hornung and the No. 8 seed Boilermakers (20-10), who earned an at-large bid to the tourney, will take on Tennessee (17-13) at 4 p.m. Friday at the L&N Federal Credit Union Arena in another first-round match. If Purdue wins, it would likely get a chance at redemption against the Cardinals at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
The 5-10 sophomore defensive specialist/outside hitter has started 27 of 30 matches and seen action in 114 sets for the Boilers. Hornung, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in late September, has compiled 27 points, two kills, 28 assists and 25 service aces for Purdue, which won 14 of its first 15 matches of the season but has lost nine of its last 15.
Hornung is second on the squad in digs (281) and digs per set (2.46) while recording a .973 reception percentage for the Boilers, who are making their 17th NCAA appearance in 20 years under head coach Dave Shondell.
Purdue has another local connection on its bench in assistant coach Kathy Jewell, who also is a Providence graduate.
The Boilers have been led by 6-1 frosh outside hitter Eva Hudson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-league selection, who ranks 17th in the NCAA in points (546). The Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger graduate has 480 kills, 33 aces, 230 digs and 59 blocks.
Meanwhile the 5-7 Lacy is a junior setter for the Hornets, who have a tall task in front of them.
Delaware State (24-6), which is coming off its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title since 1986, will face No. 2 seed Nebraska (24-5) at 8 p.m. tonight in a first-round match at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb. If the Hornets can pull off the big upset, they’ll play a second-round match at 8 p.m. Friday night.
So far this season, Lacy has compiled 401 assists, 144 digs, 36 points, 23 service aces, 12 kills and two block assists in 29 matches, including one start.
Last month Lacy, who is majoring in pre-veterinary medicine, was an All-Academic selection by the MEAC.