Almost eight months after her cousin, Alli Stumler, led the University of Kentucky to the NCAA Division One national championship in volleyball, fellow former Christian Academy alumnae Sierra Rayzor raised the NCAA Division Two big trophy.
Saturday the 6-foot middle blocker had five kills, two digs and two block assists in top-seeded Tampa's 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 sweep of No. 3 seed Washburn (Kan.) in the national title tilt.
Rayzor spent her first four years of college at Division I Samford before heading to Tampa as a graduate transfer. She completed the season with 154.5 points, 103 kills, 69 total blocks, 45 digs, 14 service aces and nine assists for the Spartans, who finished 34-2.
