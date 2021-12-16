COLUMBUS, OHIO — Wisconsin spoiled Louisville’s perfect season.
The fourth-seeded Badgers outlasted top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 Thursday night in the first national semifinal at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
The Badgers (30-3) will meet the winner between third-seeded Pittsburgh and 10th-seeded Nebraska, who faced off in Thursday night’s second semi, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the national title tilt.
The loss ended an unforgettable season for the Cardinals, who won their first 32 matches.
“This is a really tough moment. This is just a team that you could be with forever,” Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “There’s no burnout. There’s nobody tired of each other. It’s just one of those really special groups that you just never want it to end. So it’s hard to know that it’s come to an end.”
Providence graduate Ceci Rush, a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for the Cards, had one dig and one very memorable service ace in defeat.
Six-foot-nine middle blocker Anna Smrek tallied 20 kills while 6-8 Dana Rettke recorded 14 for the Badgers, who won the first set by two points.
Louisville responded by taking the second set by 10 before Wisconsin won the third by four.
In the back-and-forth fourth set the Cardinals led 24-23 late when Rush stepped behind the service line. The 5-9 right-hander’s jump serve was a line-drive over a net that the Badgers could not dig off the ground.
CECI CECI CECI!!!!!! 🗣️🗣️🗣️ALL. THE. FEELS.#GoCards x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/qJu8SbrSpZ— Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 17, 2021
That set off a big celebration for the Cards, and their fans, and sent the match to a winner-take-all fifth frame.
CECI RUSH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!BRING ON SET 5!!!!!Watch @espn: https://t.co/PmAkaTOQZb#GoCards x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/296XDCVmzS— Louisville Volleyball (@UofLVolleyball) December 17, 2021
Louisville led 3-1 early in the final set, however the Cards couldn’t hold onto that lead.
Wisconsin battled back to take control and didn’t let up en route to victory.
