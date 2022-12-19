COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Rush, Cards fall in final

OMAHA, Neb. — Another magical postseason run came to an end for Ceci Rush and the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night.
Top-ranked Texas swept No. 4 Louisville 25-22, 25-14, 26-24 in the NCAA Division I final at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Neb.
The loss ended a 13-match win streak and the season for the Cards (31-3), who were making their first-ever appearance in the national championship match in their second straight Final Four.
“I told the team in the locker room, it’s hard … there’s so many words to say about this match and this season. It’s hard to know what to say first, especially when you feel disappointed in the way you played, but you feel so incredibly proud of the body of work that this team did this season,” Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly said afterward. “Texas is great. They pass great. They defended great. We really couldn’t do anything to stop them. And it felt like anytime we felt like we got a little momentum, they took it away so quickly.
“But I’m really proud of this team. Our senior class is unbelievable with what they accomplished. And it’s tough. It’s tough being in this moment and not taking advantage of it. But, again, just really proud of this team and especially our seniors.”
Rush, a 2020 Providence High School graduate and a junior defensive specialist for the Cards, didn’t register a statistic but saw action in two sets Saturday night.
“i’m SO thankful to play for this program and the people that make it so special. thank you card nation for all the support,” Rush wrote, accompanied by a heart emoji, on Twitter on Sunday.
Things started off very well for Louisville, which scored the first three points of the first set. That lead, however, was short-lived.
The Longhorns (28-1) rattled off four in a row to take their first advantage.
The Cards came back to tie it up at 4, 5, 6 and 9. Louisville, though, could never get back in front as Texas took the opening set by three.
The Longhorns dominated most of the set second. They scored the first three points and four of the first five. After that, the closest the Cards could get was two.
Leading 15-11, Texas finished the set with a 10-3 flourish to take command of the match.
Louisville regrouped between sets and went toe-to-toe with the Longhorns for most of the third set. The Cardinals even had two set points, leading 24-22 late, before taller Texas won four straight — and along with it the third national championship in program history.
Meanwhile, it brought to an end another memorable run by the Cards.
“These opportunities are incredibly hard to get, and when you don’t take advantage of them, it’s really disappointing,” Busboom Kelly said. “But we’re going to look back on this season and be thankful for so many things and be really proud. And we’ve changed the program. We’ve changed a city. We’ve changed fans. It’s been really incredible what we’ve done.”