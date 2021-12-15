COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Rush, Cards try for title

Almost eight months after Alli Stumler led the University of Kentucky to the national championship, another local prep product hopes to help her team to the NCAA title this weekend.
Ceci Rush, a Providence graduate and a reserve sophomore libero/defensive specialist for the University of Louisville, and the Cardinals continue their quest for the big trophy tonight.
Top-ranked and unbeaten UofL (32-0) will face fourth-seeded Wisconsin (29-3) at 7 p.m. (ESPN) in the first semifinal of the Final Four at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Third-seeded Pittsburgh (30-3) will take on No. 10 seed Nebraska (25-7) at 9:30 p.m. in the second semi. The national championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“Ceci’s done a great job,” Pioneers head coach Terri Purichia said. “It’s just a really exciting time for her and her family and our program and our community. Louisville has a lot of local kids on their team, I’m just really excited to be able to follow that journey with them.”
Purichia will be in attendance tonight, just as she was in Omaha, Neb. in late April to see Stumler — a former Christian Academy star — and the Wildcats rally to top Texas in four sets in the national championship match.
This time, though, she’ll be watching one of her former players on the big stage.
“We’ve had a lot of success from our graduates over the past 10 years. A couple of them have gotten their teams to the (NCAA) Tournament for the first time and others have helped their teams advance in the tournament. It’s been great to watch them do some tremendous things,” Purichia said. “Being able to see Ceci have so much success has just been really fun.”
So far this season, the 5-foot-9 Rush has eight digs, seven service aces and seven points while seeing action in 53 sets and 26 matches for the Cards.
She has played in all four of Louisville’s postseason matches and has primarily been used as a server. As a team, the Cardinals ranked first in the Atlantic Coast Conference in aces per set (1.71).
Tonight Rush and UofL face the Big Ten-champion Badgers, who have won nine consecutive matches. Wisconsin, which holds a 7-1 lead over Louisville in the all-time series between the two, is led by 6-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke. She has a whopping 384 kills while hitting a team-high .447 so far this season. She also has 151 blocks.
If the Cards can beat the Badgers, they’ll face a team that they’ve already topped this season.
That’s because Louisville swept the Cornhuskers 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 back on Sept. 18 in Lincoln, Neb.
Additionally, the Cards won a pair of regular-season matches against the Panthers. They outlasted Pitt 19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13 Oct. 24 in Louisville, then clipped the Panthers 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21 in the Steel City.