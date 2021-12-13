LOUISVILLE — An already benchmark season for the University of Louisville got even more historic Saturday night.
The host, and top-seeded, Cardinals outlasted eighth-seeded Georgia Tech 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 in the Louisville Regional final of the NCAA Tournament at Freedom Hall. With the win, No. 1-ranked UofL clinched its first-ever trip to the Final Four.
“I’m just insanely proud of this team,” Cards head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said of her squad’s performance. “People don’t realize how hard it is to make it to the Final Four, especially when you have all the pressure and you’re supposed to make it there, that’s even tougher in my opinion.”
Louisville (32-0) will face fourth-seeded Wisconsin (29-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the first semifinal of the Final Four at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Third-seeded Pittsburgh (30-3) will take on No. 10 seed Nebraska (25-7) at 9:30 p.m. in the second semi.
The national championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Senior outside hitter Claire Chaussee tallied a team-high 18 kills to lead a balanced attack for the Cards. Sophomore outside hitter Anna DeBeer added 14 and graduate middle blocker Anna Stevenson 13.
Graduate setter Tori Dilfer, the daughter of former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, dished out 49 assists.
Defensively, DeBeer tallied a team-high 21 digs and Elena Scott added 19 while Stevenson tallied 10 total blocks.
Dilfer was named the regional tourney’s MVP. She was joined on the All-Regional team by DeBeer, Stevenson and Chaussee.
Meanwhile Providence graduate Ceci Rush, a sophomore libero/defensive specialist for the Cardinals, saw action in three of the four sets. She came in to serve on a few different occasions.
In the fist set, the Yellow Jackets opened up a quick 4-1 lead before the Cards countered with six straight points to go up 7-4. Louisville led 8-7 a short time later when the Cardinals ran off four in a row. UofL extended it to 17-10 before Georgia Tech battled back, closing to within 19-15. Another run, this one 4-0, by the Cards helped them cruise to a seven-point win.
Louisville looked to be in solid shape in the second set too, as the Cardinals led 20-15 late. The Yellow Jackets, though, scored six straight to take a 21-20 lead. UofL knotted it at 21, but Tech reeled off four in a row to even the match at a set apiece.
In the third set, the Yellow Jackets led 4-1 before the Cards ran off six straight. Georgia Tech responded, tying it at 8-all. Louisville, however, scored seven of the next nine points to take a 15-10 lead. The Cardinals continued to maintain that advantage. The Jackets got within 23-21 late, but UofL won the final two points to win by four.
Tech got off to another quick start in the fourth set, taking a 6-2 lead. The Cards countered, though, with another 6-0 surge. Louisville then maintained that lead throughout. The Yellow Jackets trimmed it to 19-16 late, but the Cardinals scored three of the next four points to take control. A short time later, Stevenson’s final kill capped off the set and the match, setting off a wild celebration on the court.
