OMAHA, Neb. — Ceci Rush is heading to the NCAA final.
The 2020 Providence High School graduate, a junior defensive specialist for Louisville, and the fourth-ranked Cardinals outlasted No. 6 Pittsburgh 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2 Thursday night in the second national semifinal at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Louisville (31-2) will take on No. 1 Texas (27-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday night (ESPN2) in the national championship match. The Longhorns advanced with a 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 triumph over San Diego in Thursday’s first national semi.
Rush didn’t record a statistic Thursday but saw action in all five sets for the Cards, who defeated their Atlantic Coast Conference-rivals for the second time this season.
The win was the 13th in a row for Louisville, which swept the Panthers 3-0 Nov. 18. The Cards’ last loss was a 3-2 setback at Pittsburgh on Oct. 23.
Texas, meanwhile, has also won 13 straight. The Longhorns’ last — and only — loss was a 3-2 setback at Iowa State on Oct. 19.
Rush is the second area prep product to reach the NCAA Division I national championship match in three seasons. Christian Academy alumna Alli Stumler led Kentucky to the NCAA title in April of 2021. Ironically, Stumler and the Wildcats defeated Texas 3-1 in the final.
