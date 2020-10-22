NEW ALBANY — Former Floyd Central standout Alexis Smith had a match-high 15 kills to lead Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) to a 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory over host IU Southeast on Thursday night.
Smith also had one solo block and three block assists for the Blue Raiders, who completed their fall slate of matches.
In the opening set, the Grenadiers led by as many as seven points early before Lindsey Wilson rallied back to tie it at 12. The Blue Raiders carried that momentum to a six-point triumph.
In the second set, IUS trailed much of the way before battling back to take a 21-20 lead. The Grenadiers then won four of the next five points to even the match at one set apiece.
The third set featured nine ties, the last one at 19-all. Lindsey Wilson, however, scored the final six points to go up 2-1.
The Blue Raiders rolled in the fourth set, building an 18-10 lead en route to a eight-point victory.
Hannah Miller tallied 12 kills to lead the Grenadiers while Izzy Stallard added 10. Also for IUS, Hannah Sipe dished out 38 assists, Jennie Malone tallied six solo blocks and Kenna Burman collected 31 digs.
IUS (4-6) jump back into River States Conference action when it hosts Brescia (Ky.) at noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.